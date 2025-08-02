World Gone By …

85 YEARS AGO

July 27, 1940

Paul Kari, Hoquiam fisherman, suffered multiple arm fractures Wednesday when his arm caught in the line being wound on a gurdy of his boat The Bride, while fishing off the Oregon coast. The craft was about nine hours out of Astoria. The Bride is owned by Kari’s father, John Kari.

Young Kari was treated at an Astoria hospital. The following day his sister, Mrs. Paul Smits of Aberdeen, drove him to the Marine hospital in Seattle. He will be in the hospital several months. His arm was broken in six places.

July 30, 1940

The history of baseball, since its origination at Cooperstown in 1839, will be enacted Aug. 8 at the Olympic stadium when the Hoquiam Kiwanis club presents the “Cavalcade of Baseball,” President Floyd Millett said today.

Between 125 and 150 local persons will be in the cast for the hour-long show. The presentation will be under the direction of Tim Marble, former Coast and WI league ball player. A ball game between two Harbor teams will follow the show.

July 31, 1940

The first complete art layout ever produced locally for use in the Aberdeen Daily World is in today’s issue in an advertisement by the Brown-Elmore Shoe company.

Sketched by Ross Bates of The World’s advertising staff, the layout consists of five new-model shoes pictured in a line engraving. The entire advertisement was produced by World facilities and craftsmen.

Hitherto, such advertising sketches were available for reproduction in Harbor newspapers only as mats or cuts purchased outside the Harbor. The innovation is designed to giver advertisers the benefit of art work produced “at home” and converted to newspaper use by men in constant touch with the advertisers.

August 1, 1940

Coach Clarence “Hec” Edmundson, dean of University of Washington mentors, will come here tomorrow to speak to the Aberdeen Kiwanis club, Program Chairman Herb Fovargue announced.

Edmundson has directed the Husky basketball teams for 21 years during which time his teams have annexed 11 championships. The veteran mentor is also the track coach at the university.

Jordan’s Market Center at Broadway and First in Aberdeen, is advertising 10 pounds of sugar for 55¢, 2 pounds of butter for 67¢, a pound of corn-fed bacon for 21¢, a crate of fresh tomatoes for 39¢ and watermelon for 2¢ a pound.

August 2, 1940

Plans today were competed for the 15th annual Humptulips Pioneer Association picnic at Humptulips school grounds Sunday.

Highlights of the affair will be an address by Frank H. Lamb, Hoquiam author and industrialist; a talk on Americanism by Superior Court Judge William E. Campbell; a pioneer parade; pet parade; and crowing of the queen. Harry Loomis will be master of ceremonies.

60 YEARS AGO

July 27, 1965

Nicholas Yantsin, former captain in the Aberdeen police force, is working as an adviser for the Agency for International Development in assisting the government of South Vietnam to train, equip and advise its police force. Some 120 American and other free world advisers with broad police experience are working throughout the country.

Yantsin now wears two hats. He is police adviser for Nhatrang, Khanh Hoa province and regional director of public safety for five coastal provinces of the South Central Lowlands of Vietnam.

July 28, 1965

Al Bramstedt, former Aberdonian and brother of several Harborites, discovered a city with his family name during a recent vacation tour of Germany.

Touring with a large group of Alaskans, Bramstedt happened upon the German village of “Bad Bramstedt” — a thriving little town on the road to Kiel in north central Germany.

July 29, 1965

Today’s evaluation of the water situation has changed the picture and it has become necessary to order further restrictions on lawn sprinkling, A. C. Van Jepson, Aberdeen city utilities director, said this afternoon.

Effective today, sprinkling will be restricted to one hour, between 8 and 9 p.m. with home with odd numbers permitted to sprinkle on odd days and those with even numbers on even days, only.

July 30, 1965

Paul Siebert, executive of the Central Association of Seattle, addressed the Chamber of Commerce members yesterday at the Morck hotel.

The Seattle man pointed out that there comes a certain point in a area’s development when an outside shopping center becomes appealing. Someone splinters off and others follow. “But,” he asserted, “we don’t have to abandon the downtowns in the cities or small towns. And the best answer is to rebuild the downtown.”

In Siebert’s opinion, the local people involved should do the job themselves rather than hiring an expert from outside. “Utilize your local architects, the engineers in your industries, the people on your college campus,” he advised.

July 31, 1965

Frenchy’s Body Shop at Lincoln and Eklund streets, under construction for six weeks, opened for business this week. F.J. Halten, owner-manager of the $15,000 building, has been in the automobile rebuilding business for over 30 years in Hoquiam.

August 2, 1965

The Timber harvest last year in Washington reached a record high of 6.4 billion board feet, a 17 percent increase over the 1963 harvest. Lewis County led the state with 743.2 million board feet last year. Cowlitz County, the 1963 leader, placed second with 723.1 million board feet. Grays Harbor County was in third place with 620.8 million board feet.

35 YEARS AGO

July 27, 1990

Mayr Bros. Logging of Hoquiam is among six Western Washington mills looking to the Soviet Union as a possible source to bolster their rapidly shrinking timber supply.

The mills have joined in a venture to import unprocessed logs from the Soviet port of Nachodka, near Vladivostok on the Sea of Japan.

The experiment will bring 20 shipping containers filled with Soviet logs to Tacoma or Portland within a month. The containers will be divided among the six mills and sawed into dimensional lumber.

Tom Mayr of Hoquiam said this morning the two containers likely to arrive at his mill amount to about two loaded log trucks and won’t make much of a dent in the supply crisis. It’s the long range potential – particularly for the Port of Grays Harbor – that prompted him to participate, he said.

July 28, 1990

Nestled on 80 acres north of Hoquaim on Powerline Road, Camp Klahanee has grown in the past five years into the biggest in the Pacific Peaks Girl Scout Council. This year 187 girls attended the five-day camp which ended Friday.

The property was purchased in 1962 for the Scouts and paid for chiefly with cookie-sale money and help from volunteers, said Jude Miniken of rural Hoquiam and the day camp director.

For a number of years, it was used only occasionally for sporadic events and became rundown. But in the past several years, parents, volunteers, Scouts and an on-site manager have worked to recreate the forest get-away.

On a typical day, a visitor can spot a group of girls learning how to paddle on the camp pond, another group practicing a skit or dance in the big hall, smaller girls sitting around in groups making plaster of Paris necklaces or learning basic first aid from a paramedic.

At the end of a very full day they go home — except for Thursday, which is commonly known as the “overnighter.”

In addition to the record number of girls, there were 66 full-time and 12 part-time volunteers, instructors and leaders running the various programs.

July 29, 1990

The Brooklyn Tavern, one of Grays Harbor’s oldest landmarks, burned to the ground early Saturday.

The alarm was turned in by a caller who reported seeing flames coming out of the front of the cedar building about 4:15 a.m. By the time the Artic Fire Department arrived at 4:45 the structure had been destroyed, say Roy Pearmain, fire chief.

The Brooklyn Tavern opened in 1933, the year Prohibition ended. It was renowned for maintaining an irrigated trough in the floor for tobacco chewers.

July 30, 1990

For the sixth year in a row, Japanese students have been visiting the Harbor as part of a student exchange program organized by the YMCA’s International Student Services. They have been playing basketball at the Y, shopping in Aberdeen’s malls and fishing out of Westport. And this week they headed off to the Y’s Camp Bishop for two weeks of camping.

“They were overwhelmed by the trees, the water,” said Linda Wentworth, a counselor at Camp Bishop. “This is like the biggest park they’ve ever seen.”

August 1, 1990

A small Hoquiam law firm known for its David versus Goliath style of personal injury litigation has added another achievement to its prestigious list of honors.

Hoquiam attorney Keith Kessler of Strittmatter, Kessler & McCauley was elected president of the Washington State Trial Lawyers Association last month.

Another Grays Harbor lawyer, James M. Brown of Aberdeen was elected to the state group’s Board of Governors. Brown is the principal managing partner in the firm of Brown & Godfrey.

Angel Taylor spent her childhood hiding behind her mother’s skirt and sneaking around in her older sister’s clothes. For the past two years, however, Angel has been seeking an identity of her own. She wants to be a major-league model. She has the face and the figure, but it’s a tough world out there.

Angel, 15, is working on her dream this week as she competes in the Miss U.S. Teen National Pageant in Atlanta. She has already finished in the top 10 in the Miss U.S. Washington and Discover Girl USA pageants and was the state’s selection for the competition from videotapes of previous shows.

August 2, 1990

Sometimes the best ideas come from the mouth of children.

When Tommy Roman, 10, heard about Rodney Kullander, a 16-year-old cancer patient from Brady, he told him mom, “Let’s walk!”

That was the cue for the South Beach Caring Kids to take action once again.

Kullander was diagnosed with cancer on June 8 and is currently undergoing chemotherapy treatments at Children’s Hospital in Seattle.

The South Beach Caring Kids, formerly the Grayland Care Bears, have been in the charity-giving business for about two years, but Tommy’s been walking for good causes since he was 7, his proud mom says.

On Aug. 11, most of the group plans to gather pledges and walk to earn money for Kullander. They plan to leave the Twin Harbors beach approach in Westport at 5 a.m. and arrive at the Lady Washington in Aberdeen about 2 p.m.

The club has about 11 members ages 5 to 13. Tommy has walked to earn pledges for the South Beach Ambulance garage, a heart transplant patient and a kidney transplant. Two other members, Timothy Russell, 8, and Melissa Russell, 7, have walked six miles for cystic fibrosis.

Compiled from the archives of The Daily World by Karen Barkstrom, Editorial Assistant at The Daily World. You can contact her at karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call her at 360-537-3925.