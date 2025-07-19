Shrek the Musical brings larger-than-life fun to the Bishop Center

Grays Harbor College’s family-friendly production of Shrek the Musical is coming to the Bishop Center for Performing Arts for one weekend only — Thursday, July 24 through Sunday, July 27.

Catch the evening shows on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and matinees on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Shrek the Musical is full of laughs, love, and larger-than-life fun. The show follows the unforgettable journey of Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and a fire-breathing dragon as they take the stage in this magical, musical adventure.

Tickets can be purchased at ghc.edu/bishop and in person at the Bishop Center box office before the show. Free tickets are available for Grays Harbor College students and children 12 and under. Bring the whole family and enjoy a show that’s full of heart, humor and happily ever afters.

Grays Harbor College’s production of Shrek The Musical is directed by Ryan Colburn and executive produced by Brad Duffy, with vocal direction by Ian Dorsch and music direction by Dr. Bill Dyer. Lori Oestreich is the choreographer and Monika Kuhnau is the stage manager.