Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Spring Teen Group, sponsored by GH Beyond Survival, will meet at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, for teens who are survivors of any kind of sexual abuse. For more information, call 360-533-9751.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Midnight Cruizers Car Club has scheduled a dinner-meeting at 5 p.m., Wednesday, April 1 at Duffy’s. All car enthusiasts are invited.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

No Kings Day protest is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 28, at Zelasko Park.

HOQUIAM

Grays Harbor Democrats will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Events on Emerson for a half hour of exchanging ideas before the business meeting starts at 6:30. For more information, visit ghdemocrats.org

Healthy Brains, Healthy Aging, a presentation by UW Neuropsychologist Dr. Justin Miller, is scheduled from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 31 at Immanuel Baptist Church. Open to people with Parkinson’s, care partners, families and the community.

Hoquiam VFW Auxiliary will host a free meal including soup, rolls and a cookie will be offered from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, March 28 in the Post for members and their families. To go or eat in.

Sons of Norway of Grays Harbor will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, at Saron Lutheran-First Presbyterian Church.

Robert Gray Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 2, in the downstairs meeting room of the Hoquiam Timberland Library. Women interested in joining the DAR are invited.

Push Rods Car Club will meet at 6:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 1, at the Hoquiam Elks.

Grays Harbor Amateur Radio Club will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 2, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room.

SATSOP

Basket Bingo will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 28 at the Satsop United Methodist Church and will include a bake sale and raffle.

McCLEARY

NAMI Connection will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at the VFW Hall.

Narcotics Anonymous will meet at 6 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at 158 N. Summit.

OCEAN SHORES

Noxious Weed Program, featuring Danika Davis, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 2, at Ocean Shores Public Library.

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a message for Sandy McClulloch.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

For more information about the What’s Happening column contact karen.barkstrom@thedailyworld.com or call 360-537-3925.