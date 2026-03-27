From the Wings: Catch a ‘Clue’ this weekend

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For fans of the movie and boardgame Clue, be sure to catch the Hoquiam Drama Club’s production of Clue that is being staged in the Hoqiuam High School’s Little Theater.

On opening night, Director Casey Bronson described this show as being a lot: “I thought the [students] were up for the challenge and they did a fabulous job.”

The entire production is high energy and jokes that kicks into an even higher gear during Act 2 when Wadsworth, played Sunny Leonard, captures the manic energy of Tim Curry when recreating how the murders occurred.

Those who attended Kong’s Night Out will recognize set elements that have been repurposed for the Clue set, and they feature promiently in Act 2.

Next week, The Daily World will feature interviews with the student cast on character development, how backstage tech keeps a play running and the importance of theater.

Clue is written by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with additional materials by Sutton Foster and Eric Price.

Show times

March 27-28 at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

March 29 at 2:00 p.m., doors open at 1:30

325 W Chenault St in the Little Theater