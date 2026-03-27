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From the Wings: Catch a ‘Clue’ this weekend

Published 1:30 am Friday, March 27, 2026

By Andrea Watts The Daily World

This weekend, the Hoquiam Drama Club is staging Clue, the play based upon movie Clue that is in turn based upon the Hasbro boardgame. In Act 1 in the dining room, Miss Scarlet (Spider Fleury), Mrs. Peacock (Sophie King), Mr. Green (Winston Nesperoz), Mrs. White (Keira Kountz) Professor Plum (Sawyer Getchman) and Colonel Mustard (Zacharie Elliott) eavesdrop on a conversation Wadsworth (Sunny Leonard) is having in another room to learn why they were brought to the Boddy mansion. Andrea Watts / The Daily World
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This weekend, the Hoquiam Drama Club is staging Clue, the play based upon movie Clue that is in turn based upon the Hasbro boardgame. In Act 1 in the dining room, Miss Scarlet (Spider Fleury), Mrs. Peacock (Sophie King), Mr. Green (Winston Nesperoz), Mrs. White (Keira Kountz) Professor Plum (Sawyer Getchman) and Colonel Mustard (Zacharie Elliott) eavesdrop on a conversation Wadsworth (Sunny Leonard) is having in another room to learn why they were brought to the Boddy mansion. Andrea Watts / The Daily World
In the study, Wadsworth hands out the gifts, which are the murder weapons featured in the game, that Mr. Boddy (Connor Watkins) procured for his guests. Andrea Watts / The Daily World

For fans of the movie and boardgame Clue, be sure to catch the Hoquiam Drama Club’s production of Clue that is being staged in the Hoqiuam High School’s Little Theater.

On opening night, Director Casey Bronson described this show as being a lot: “I thought the [students] were up for the challenge and they did a fabulous job.”

The entire production is high energy and jokes that kicks into an even higher gear during Act 2 when Wadsworth, played Sunny Leonard, captures the manic energy of Tim Curry when recreating how the murders occurred.

Those who attended Kong’s Night Out will recognize set elements that have been repurposed for the Clue set, and they feature promiently in Act 2.

Next week, The Daily World will feature interviews with the student cast on character development, how backstage tech keeps a play running and the importance of theater.

Clue is written by Sandy Rustin, based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, with additional materials by Sutton Foster and Eric Price.

Show times

March 27-28 at 7:30 p.m., doors open at 7 p.m.

March 29 at 2:00 p.m., doors open at 1:30

325 W Chenault St in the Little Theater

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