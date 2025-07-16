Ocean Shores City Market offers produce, crafts each Saturday

Looking to pass some time? Hankering to go on a little drive? Make your way into downtown Ocean Shores and slide into the City Market, across from the Convention Center, on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sponsored by the Ocean Shores Community Engagement Committee, the City Market is the brain child of several Ocean Shores citizens wanting to find another way to bring the community together. It seems to be working since the market has doubled since its inception last summer.

The expressed mission of the committee is “Uniting the hearts and minds of Ocean Shores through community events.” Committee member Kim Nichols said it’s simply creating “events that are good for everybody.” They are receptive to new ideas and welcome community members to reach out to them.

Connie Clifford is the City Market Lead for the committee and expects a large crowd for the upcoming Hog Wild Weekend the last weekend of July 25-27 with live music on site.

City Market organizers expect at least 20 various vendors on site each Saturday with others expected throughout the rest of the summer. Whether it is local artists, baked goods or hand-crafted beach-themed items there is something for everyone at the market.

A popular spot last weekend was the fresh produce stand operated by the Grays Harbor Canning Collective promoting fresh Washington produce from the Yakima Valley.

If interested in what else is offered by the collective they can easily be found on Facebook. Further, the engagement committee will always have a stand that gives out free coffee or popcorn and lots of smiles.

Reflecting on the last year regarding the committee’s efforts to raise awareness of their mission, Nichols said, “It’s been an experience for all of us on the committee and we’ve learned a lot along the way.”

To be a vendor or find more information please check out www.oceanshorescitymarket.com