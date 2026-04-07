Public Health offers free diabetes workshops

The next round of Grays Harbor County Public Health’s free self-management diabetes workshops is right around the corner.

The workshop series is designed to help individuals and their caregivers manage symptoms, improve quality of life and reduce healthcare costs. The workshops aim to educate attendees about the disease, blood sugar monitoring, medication, healthy nutrition, physical activity, preventing high and low blood sugar, preventing or delaying acute and chronic conditions, managing stress and depression, action planning, problem solving and behavior change.

Individuals with diabetes, family members and caregivers are encouraged to attend.

Lizette Cuevas, a community health worker with Grays Harbor County Public Health, says the classes also help foster a sense of community and teamwork.

“They are super important for our community,” Cuevas said. “When these individuals get together, it’s very important for them. They’re able to bounce off each other’s stories and each other’s knowledge and help each other out and keep them motivated to continue pushing it. … We recommend it for anybody.”

The classes are held at Grays Harbor County Health’s Pearsall Building meeting room, 2109 Sumner Ave. in Aberdeen. They are scheduled for 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on April 28, May 5, 12, 19, 26 and June 2.

Call 360-500-4053 or visit: https://doh.wa.gov/you-and-your-family/nutrition-and-physical-activity/health-and-wellness-workshops#/registration/18779 to register.