Live music scheduled throughout the month of April and into May

Kitty Mae will perform at Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant and Sports Bar in Montesano on Friday, April 17.

Spring weather has arrived and there are plenty of live performances scheduled throughout the month of April and into May. Some events may require a cover charge or ticket purchase.

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Patrick Murray

April 10-11 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Deerswerver

April 10-11 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Champagne Sunday featuring husband and wife Jessi and Jared Fredeen

Saturday, April 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Grays Harbor College

Adults $20

Senior/Grays Harbor area students $17

GHC students and 12 and under free

Spencer Lendon

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant and Sports Bar in Montesano

Friday, April 10 at 7 p.m.

Medusa Quartet

Sunday, April 12 at 2 p.m.

Raymond Theatre

323 3rd St. in Raymond

Tickets are $25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternoonlive.org.

Kitty Mae

Gepetto’s Italian Restaurant and Sports Bar in Montesano

Friday, April 17 at 7 p.m.

Diamond Sharp Records: The Independent Dreams Tour

Friday, April 17 at 9 p.m.

Rose’s Mexican Restaurant — Hoquiam

Featuring Kuttl3ss and Jamrok

21+ Event

Cronin Tierney

Friday, April 17 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 18 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Tropics

April 17-18 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Messy Jessy’s 3rd Anniversary

Saturday, April 18 at 9 p.m.

Featuring Scott Lesman, Anomaly and Born Losers

21+

A Taste of Ireland — The Irish Music and Dance Sensation

Thursday, April 23 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m.

7th Street Theatre, Hoquiam

Tickets start at $35

Dr Jop Funk Shop

April 24-25 from 8 to 11 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Bon Débarras

Saturday, April 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Bishop Center for the Performing Arts

Grays Harbor College

Bon Débarras unites the worlds of music, dance, and poetry through a collaboration between Montreal artists Dominic Desrochers, Jean-François Dumas and Véronique Plasse.

Adults $20

Seniors $17

GHC students and 12 and under free

Imposter Syndrome

Saturday, April 25 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Mount Olympus Brewing in Aberdeen

That Irish Guy

Friday, April 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Curlew’s Call

Friday, May 1 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 2 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Jacob Jones

Friday, May 8 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m.

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

Cami Voss and the Acme Roundup

Sunday, May 17 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre

Admission is free, and donations will be accepted.