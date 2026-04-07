Tessa Bailey to release collector’s edition early at Westport Winery event

Tessa Bailey will appear at the Westport Winery Garden Resort to release the Collector’s Edition of Hook, Line, and Sinker on April 11.

New York Times best-selling author Tessa Bailey will be on hand for the exclusive early release of the Collector’s Edition of Hook, Line and Sinker on April 11, at Westport Winery Garden Resort. The sequel to It Happened One Summer continues the “Bellinger Sisters” series set in the charming fishing town of Westport.

Guests can select from one of two sessions in The Speakeasy Event Center at Westport Winery Garden Resort. Tickets are $48 per person and include a pre-signed Collector’s Edition hardcover, book talk and audience Q&A, digital photo line, wine for 21+, a charcuterie buffet, and admission to the International Mermaid Museum.

Session 1: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Doors open at 10:30 a.m.)

Session 2: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. (Doors open at 1:30 p.m.)

Westport Winery Garden Resort is located at 1 South Arbor Road, 10 miles from Westport.

Tickets are available at www.WestportWinery.com or on the winery’s Facebook page. Please bring your receipt for entry. Westport Winery is the only authorized dealer for this event. Due to health, safety, and space limitations, those without tickets will not be permitted into the event space. All event guidelines are subject to change. Attendees can receive refunds up to 24 hours before the event start time. Should this event be canceled, all customers will be refunded their ticket price using the original payment method.