Hog Wild motorcycle rally set for July 25–27 in Ocean Shores

Live music, food, stunt performances, parade and more to roll through seaside town

Billed as the biggest motorcycle rally in Western Washington, 2025 Hog Wild is set for July 25–27 in Ocean Shores with most events taking place at the Convention Center. Thousands of festival goers flock to Ocean Shores each year to experience the roar of engines, the rumble of the open road, and the thrill of the rally atmosphere

This year’s rally will feature live music, cruising, a tattoo room featuring local artists, vendors, parades, food, a tattoo contest and more. The Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt and Drill Team, 1 Wheel Revolution and Street Creepers will perform. Bands Deerswerver, Dogger, Sin Circus, Iron Stallion and Rock River are all scheduled to take the stage.

Schedule of events includes:

Friday, July 25

Vendor Village: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Tattoo Room: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Deerswerver: 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Dogger: 2 – 4 p.m.

Street Creepers: 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Sin Circus 5: 30 – 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 26

Vendor Village: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Tattoo Room: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Bike Parade departs Hoquiam High School at 10 a.m.

Cossacks: 11 a.m. – Noon

Bike Show Off: Noon – 1 p.m. (bikes must be registered and parked in staging area by 11:30 a.m.)

1 Wheel Revolution: 1 – 2 p.m.

Tattoo Contest: Register by 1 p.m., contest at 2 p.m., awards announced at 4 p.m.

Iron Stallion: Noon – 4 p.m.

Rock River 5 – 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 27

Vendor Village: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Church Service: 10 a.m.

Tattoo Room: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Cossacks: 11 a.m. – Noon

1 Wheel Revolution: 1 – 2 p.m.

Sponsors include: Northwest Harley, Metier Motorcycle Lawyers, Quinault Beach Resort and Casino, Five Star Dealerships, Bennett’s Fish Shack, and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.