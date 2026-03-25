Timberland Regional Library Executive Director Cheryl Heywood resigns

The Timberland Regional Library Board of Trustees began Wednesday evening’s March meeting by announcing the resignation of Executive Director Cheryl Heywood.

Heywood’s resignation comes as Timberland Regional Library (TRL) faces a $3.8 million budget shortfall, which has led to layoffs, voluntary and involuntary, of 61 frontline library employees, including library assistants, librarians and public services specialists. TRL Trustees have also voted to cut $2.3 million — $1.9 from books and materials and to convert the Hoodsport, McCleary, and Amanda Park branches to Expanded Access Hours (EAH)-only, self-service models.

Dustin Loup, the trustee who represents Grays Harbor County and made the motion to “approve the implementation of a reduction in force as discussed for the purposes of ensuring financial stability for the remainder of the 2026 fiscal year and authorize the Executive Director to take all necessary action to implement the reduction in force in accordance with applicable policies, procedures, and legal requirements,” spoke at the top of the meeting.

“I would make a motion that we add the acceptance of the resignation letter from our Executive Director Cheryl Heywood and add the release from duties for the remainder of her employment effective June 30 [to the agenda],” Loup said.

Public outcry — including the formation of a grassroots effort known as the Patron Coalition for Local Libraries, letters to the editors of various newspapers in the region and emotional pleas via email and during Board of Trustees meeting public comment periods — has led to Heywood’s resignation.

One of the major issues at hand is the salaries paid to TRL administration, including Heywood’s $206,788 salary for 2025, raises for top administrative staff, and the creation of new high paying positions while public employees lost their jobs.

The human resources administrator’s salary has increased from $98,828 in 2023 to $142,963 for 2026. TRL also added an employee experiences advisor position at an annual salary of $120,376 in 2025, with an increase to $127,335 in 2026. The administrative coordinator, whose position is listed is under the executive director, made $89,554 in 2023, was re-titled as executive administrator in 2024 at $95,931, and was bumped to $115,718 in 2025 and $133,760 for 2026. Heywood’s salary increased from $155,000 in 2023 to $189,000 in 2024 and to $206,788 in 2025. A third position, special projects coordinator, was added to administration for 2026 at a salary of $105,847.

While many of the commenters expressed relief and a renewed optimism regarding Heywood’s resignation and TRL’s direction, others continued to call for salary reductions for top-tier administration, accountability for Trustees, an independent investigation or audit, and a pause on layoffs and library branch renovations.

Near the end of the meeting, which exceeded three hours, Loup made the motion and the Trustees voted to accept Heywood’s resignation effective June 30, with Heywood immediately relinquishing her duties.