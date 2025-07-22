Historic Montesano Car Show rumbles to new heights

The 23rd Annual Historic Montesano Car Show surpassed 300 car show entries for the first time, flooding downtown Montesano with everything from sleek rides and muscle cars to classic trucks.

Approximately eight city blocks of cars sandwiched around Montesano’s Saturday Market and Kids Fest sponsored by the Montesano Chamber of Commerce generated an all-day event for all ages to enjoy.

A pancake breakfast offered by the Montesano Community Center kicked off the event while the car show gave away door prizes and performed raffles all day culminating in a 50/50 drawing. Classic tunes emanated from strategically placed speakers along the car show routes intermingling with delicious food vendor aromas creating a homespun comfortable feel for spectators.

Proceeds from the car show and its fundraising activities create generous donations to the Montesano Food Bank and other local charities and nonprofits every year.

Chief organizer Dave Foss noted that for he and about 20 other core volunteers for the car show, “It is a labor of love to get this thing done.”

Shelton residents Carla and Bob Boone drove their 1941 Chevrolet “Woodie” Wagon “the furthest we’ve ever driven it to a show” to get it entered Saturday. Very few original “Woodies” are still around and Bob was able to restore 80% of the original wood panels and sourced original interior wood and milled it for the remainder. The complete restoration took four years and Carla was quick to point out with a mischievous smile: “He restored it, but it’s my car.”

The Historic Montesano Car Show gives out over 50 awards to its registered entrants. Many sponsors pick out their award winners, creating a diverse field of winning entries not grouped into certain categories.

Olympia’s Todd Wallace “heard it was a cool place to show” and drove down his custom restored 1963 Lincoln Continental to share with spectators. His Lincoln has won numerous best in show titles and received plenty of attention Saturday. He plans to attend again in the future.

“Coming back” was a familiar refrain among car show entries Saturday, ensuring Foss and his dedicated crew continued success and subsequent assistance to local charities as a reward.

On the popularity of the car show, Foss said, “We’re proud that it has become an event that the city, the county, and especially the community gets behind and supports so well.”

For parties with questions or interest in sponsoring the Historic Montesano Car Show, email Foss at dpfoss@comcast.net