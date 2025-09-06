Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. at Harbor Calvary Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

Salmonberry Band members practice every Friday at 1 p.m. at the Aberdeen Art Center. All singers and those who play ukuleles and other portable instruments are invited. For more information, call 360-533-4897.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

HOQUIAM

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street. The foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. every Thursday. Special: adult clothing — fill up to 3 bags for $1 each.

Family Caregiver Support Group will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 9 at the Olympic Area Agency on Aging at 360-538-2458

Test of Time Car Club will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 8 in the downstairs meeting room at the Hoquiam Timberland Library. For more information, call 360-589-3341.

Grays Harbor Genealogical Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 13, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library’s downstairs meeting room. For more information, visit graysharborgenealogy.com or email info@GraysHarborGenealogy.com

MONTESANO

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

Montesano Community Center offers $7 lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Weekly activities (from 12:30-1:30 p.m.) include karaoke on Monday, chair exercise on Tuesday, pinochle on Wednesday, Mexican train on Thursday and bingo on Friday.

ELMA

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

EAST COUNTY

Elma/McCleary Lions Club is looking for new members. Meetings are scheduled for 5:30 p.m. the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at the McCleary Community Center.

OCEAN SHORES

St. Jerome Church will host bingo from 4:30 to p.m. Saturday, Sept.13 to raise fund for Special Olympics, Grays Harbor Hawks and projects at the church.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

GriefShare, a grief recovery support group, will meet 1 to 3 p.m. every Monday at Faith Community Church. For more information, call 360-289-2474 and leave a msg for Sandy McClulloch.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

