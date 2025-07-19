Harbor Happenings

ABERDEEN

Aberdeen Bridge Club hosts a sanctioned ACBL bridge game every Wednesday at 1:15 p.m. at the Aberdeen First United Methodist Church. New players are invited and partners are guaranteed for those attending on their own. For more information, contact Randy Ross at 360-591-5928 or Randy55.Ross@gmail.com

40 et 8 Veterans Club will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 23, at 2313 Simpson Ave.

Aberdeen Clothing Bank, 301 North G St., is open 9:30-11:45 a.m. Mondays, 9:30-11:45 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Tuesdays, and 1-3 p.m. Wednesdays. Thursday they are open from 9:30-11:30 a.m. for donations only. Masks are required.

TOPS Chapter Wa 1200 has weigh-in from 8:30-9:30 a.m. every Monday at the Amazing Grace Lutheran Church. Meeting begins at 9:45. For more information, call 800-932-8677.

HOQUIAM

Three R’s Thrift Store is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays at 3101 Cherry Street. The foodbank is open from 10 a.m. to 1:50 p.m. every Thursday. Special: adult clothing — fill up to 3 bags for $1 each.

Grays Harbor Coin Club will meet at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 19, in the Hoquiam Timberland Library downstairs meeting room.

MONTESANO

Pinochle is played at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the Monte Moose.

Montesano Community Center offers $7 lunches from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. weekdays. Weekly activities (from 12:30-1:30 p.m.) include karaoke on Monday, chair exercise on Tuesday, pinochle on Wednesday, Mexican train on Thursday and bingo on Friday.

Rolling Thunder, Chapter Washington, will meet at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 20, at the Montesano VFW in support of veterans and their families in Grays Harbor.

ELMA

Elma Al-Anon family group meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. every Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church.

OCEAN SHORES

TOPS Chapter Wa 1425 has weigh-in at 10 a.m. every Thursday at the Ocean Shores Library. Meeting begins at 10:15. For more information, call 360-591-8450.

Sea Pal Quilters will meet from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. the second Monday and the fourth Wednesday of the month at the VFW Post, 953 Trent Court.

Ocean Shores Bridge Club offers duplicate bridge at 12:30 p.m. every Monday at Ocean Shores Inn and Suites. Partners are not necessary. $2 fee. For more information, call 360-310-2048 or 360-289-3261.

Coastal Interpretive Center, 1033 Catala Ave. SE, is open every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with exhibits on the coast, shipwrecks, forestry, logging and the history of Ocean Shores. Admission is $5 per person/$10 per family.

NORTH BEACH

Museum of the North Beach has temporarily moved to its historic Dorothy Anderson Cabin on Meriweather Street (at the north end of Crescent Park) in Seabrook. Open Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 360-591-8572.

