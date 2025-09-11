Calendar of events

Find out what’s happening in and around Grays Harbor

12th Annual Pride Festival begins Friday

This weekend, the Out and Proud Grays Harbor Coalition is hosting the 12th annual Pride Festival, and there is a full schedule of dancing, music, a drag show, and a unicorn parade on Friday, Sept. 12 and Saturday, Sept. 13.

The kickoff event, Pride Prom 2025, is scheduled for 7 p.m. at Events on Emerson in Hoquiam. As with previous Pride Proms, it’s a “free/pay what you can all ages dance,” as per Grays Harbor Pride’s website.

On Saturday at the Grays Harbor Historical Seaport, the event kicks off at 1 p.m. Throughout the day will be performances including “Anna Sora Kim aka L-Vis — the incredible Lesbian Elvis Tribute Artist” and SR388 “a multi-genre DJ from Los Angeles, CA,” according to recent Facebook posts.

New this year is the first-ever Unicorn Parade at 2 p.m., and there are prizes for kids and adults. Also available through the day will be vendors and family friendly activities.

Wrapping up the festival is the free Drag Show, which is scheduled at 7 p.m. and is hosted by Ceasar Hart, Seattle’s Premier Drag King. Performers include Aleksa Manila, Enzo Reign Mirage, and Crystyl Jewyl Box; a full lineup of the performers is available on the Out & Proud Grays Harbor Coalition’s Facebook page.

Sponsors of the Pride Festival include the city of Aberdeen through a Lodging Tax Advisory Committee grant, Stonewall News Northwest, Grays Harbor Democrats, Finch & Bull, and Harbor Books.

Friday — Pride Prom 2025 at 7 p.m., Events on Emerson in Hoquiam

Saturday — Pride Festival 1-5 p.m., Jackbox Games 5:00-7:00 p.m., Drag Show 7:00 p.m.

To learn more, visit https://ghpride.love/ or https://www.facebook.com/OPGHC/.

Westport Longboard Classic is Saturday and Sunday

This Saturday and Sunday, marks the second year back after the rebirth of the Westport Longboard Classic. Reinstating this soulful PNW tradition after a 22-year hiatus, The Surf Shop in Westport is thrilled to bring back this special event that our surf community throughout Washington, Oregon, Canada and afar has been patiently waiting for.

Divisions range from kid-friendly to novice to multiple women’s and men’s age groups, as well as a team relay paddle race.

Contest Schedule

Saturday 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. — preliminary heats

Sunday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. — heats and finals, awards ceremony

Coastal Interpretive Center celebrates

Join the Coastal Interpretive Center in Ocean Shores to celebrate the end of the summer season on Sept. 13 from 3 to 6 p.m. This year’s event will be a casual barbecue (vegetarian options included) with all proceeds to support the CIC’s mission to educate the public about the cultural and natural history of Washington’s Pacific coast and inspire the joy and wonder of nature

Enjoy raffle items, a live auction, a dessert dash, and a no host bar. Parking is available and handicap accessible.

To register, visit https://interpretivecenter.org/event/end-of-summer-celebration/.

Coastline Chorale to present Schubert Mass

The Coastline Chorale, a new independent ensemble of Harbor singers and instrumentalists, presents its end-of-Summer performance on Sunday, Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m. at St Mary Church in Aberdeen. The concert will feature a 24-voice choir singing music from the Renaissance to the modern day, with a cappella selections from Tallis, Des Prez, and Latvian composer Eriks Ešenvalds, and a complete performance of Schubert’s serene Mass No.2 in G Major, accompanied by pianist Kira Miller and a select orchestra anchored by the players of the Coast Trio. Vocal soloists include Alexa Amarok, Jonica Beatty, Emma Jeanne Dorsch, Sam Dorsch, Ben Fagerstedt, Kim Lively, Jerrod Phelps and Kyle Sholinder.

The ensemble was established by Aberdeen musicians and music educators Ian and Joy Dorsch, in collaboration with St. Mary Church.

“It’s an honor to work with these outstanding local musicians to share this timeless music with our community,” says music director Ian Dorsch. “This program spans about five hundred years of music history, and it’s incredible how this music can still speak to us and move us with such beauty and intensity.”

The Chorale presents concerts twice a year, and will hold open auditions for new singers prior to their next concert season. Admission for the performance is ‘pay what you wish,’ with a suggested donation of $10.

The International Mermaid Museum to host Fall Festival

The International Mermaid Museum, in collaboration with Westport Garden Resort, recently announced it will be hosting a Fall Festival from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4.

It’s free to attend for all ages. There will be games, food and free museum admission, as well as a Lucy and Ethyl Look-Alike Contest to celebrate the costume season.

According to the release, fans will have the opportunity to visit slightly scary versions of their favorite Mermaid Festival performers, including Una the Mermaid in her tank, the PNW Unicorns, Siren Circe on the Mermaid Throne and Mermaid Cordylia.

Food vendors will also be available, including cotton candy from Habitat for Humanity, Smitty’s Hot Dogs and Quaint’s Cheesecake and Croissant. There will be gift and craft vendors, as well as free activities for kids.

Johnny and Darlene Camp from Opal Art Glass will also bring their glass pumpkin patch.

Attendees will have the chance to meet the authors of the Pour Decisions Romance Series. Kate Davies, who penned “No Way Rosé,” PJ Forte, who wrote “Gone With the Wine,” and Kelly Jamieson, the creator of “Que Será Syrah,” will be answering questions, taking photos and signing and selling their books from 1 to 3 p.m.

The International Mermaid Museum is a registered nonprofit organization dedicated to teaching ocean ecology from seashore to sea floor through mermaid mythology, according to the release.

Learn more at https://www.mermaidmuseum.org/.