Calendar of events

Elma Grocery Outlet celebrates one-year anniversary

The Elma Grocery Outlet will celebrate one year in business on Friday, July 18, located at 10 Eagle Drive.

Join them for:

DJ Spody will be on site to get the party started from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The first 100 Customers will receive a Bliss Buck valued from $5- to $500

The first 100 Customers will receive a free Go brand reusable bag

Free pancakes brought to you by Kalama Sourdough from 7 to 11 a.m. (while supplies last)

Free hot dogs brought to you by Franz Bakery from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (while supplies last)

Free ice cream from 3 to 5 p.m.

They will also be donating a portion of their sales to the Elma School District

Annual Historic Montesano Car Show this weekend

A Friday night kickoff cruise for the Annual Historic Montesano Car Show starts at 4 p.m. at Snowbird Farm & Cidery, 484 Old Monte Brady Road.

Saturday registration for the show starts at 8 a.m., awards at 2:30 p.m. Start with a pancake breakfast Saturday at the Montesano Community Center. Then stop back by for ice cream cones, Italian sodas and sweet treats.

3rd Annual Swellone Skimboard Classic on Saturday

July 19 — 3rd Annual Swellone Skimboard Classic — Grayland

Come and enjoy the classic. All ages and riding abilities are welcome. Meet pro riders, win epic prizes.

Water Bash hits Grayland

Come check out the 4th Annual Water Bash held at the Grayland Community Hall located at 2071 Cranberry Road in Grayland.

They are featuring a carnival-themed event. Take a slide down one of three big water slides, bubbles and water balloons, check out Mike Hatter — an acclaimed balloon artist, Rebecca Troxel will be creating her wonderful huge majestic bubbles, Brian Riley will be on site with his yummy ice cream truck, with 13 family based vendors, Habitat for Humanity with their games will be keeping children and their family with at least a dozen games, The Knotty Siren will be featuring amazing beverages, cotton candy and more, and even a great coloring contest with winning ribbons and prizes. Cranberry Heritage will be serving up hamburgers, sausage dogs, beverages and lots more. The Knotty Pine’s famous Clam chowder will be served up as well. The band Black Sheppard will be performing from 3 to 5 p.m.

$5 entry for all day, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

3rd Annual Race for Recovery on Saturday

The 3rd Annual Race for Recovery will be held on Saturday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The race will start at 10:30 a.m., the distance is 2.89 miles, or 4.6k.

The Race for Recovery is an event to raise awareness of substance use addiction and recovery organized by the Quinault Wellness Center in Aberdeen on 511 W Heron St. The Quinault Wellness Center supports the local community by providing a holistic approach for the treatment of substance use disorders.

All community members are accepted; you do not have to be a tribal member to be a patient. Their low barrier services aim to provide accessible and non-judgmental care to individuals seeking help, regardless of their circumstances. They understand that life can be challenging and that everyone has unique experiences.