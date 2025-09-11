5K and Peak Health Wellness Fair in Elma this Saturday

On Saturday, Sept. 13, expect to see superheroes running down Elma’s streets because Summit Pacific Wellness Center is hosting their annual 5K Fun Run & Walk and Peak Health Wellness Fair.

The morning begins with the 5K Fun Run & Walk, and participants are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero. Although online registration is closed, day-of registration will be available. Registration opens at 8 a.m. and the run begins at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the Peak Health Wellness Fair opens. Fun for the kids includes a foam party and bouncy house. Paired with the bike rodeo are free bike tune-up and safety checks, and free helmets are available while supplies last.

For the adults, they can have their insurance and Medicare/Medicaid questions answered at the Summit booth. Providers will also be on hand to answer questions.

And rounding out the event will be refreshments of kettle corn and Smitty’s mini donuts, and live entertainment from WooHoo!

Making this 5K Fun Run & Walk and Peak Health Wellness Fair possible are sponsors that include Elma Family Dental, Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel, Our Community Credit Union and Timberland Bank.

Schedule of events

8 a.m. — 5K Fun Run & Walk registration opens

9 a.m. — 5K Fun Run & Walk registration beings

10 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Peak Health Wellness Fair

To learn more about the event, visit https://www.facebook.com/summitpacificmedicalcenter.