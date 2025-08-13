Seabreeze Sauna Cold Plunge opens in Ocean Shores

After two years of dreaming, planning and executing their idea, Chris and Christina opened Seabreeze Sauna & Cold Plunge recently in Ocean Shores on the water at Lake Minard.

It is essentially an outdoor spa with tastefully manicured grounds and peaceful surroundings designed to recharge the body and mind.

Hailing originally from Tacoma before moving to Ocean Shores permanently, Chris and Christina were introduced to the practice at a mobile sauna while visiting Seabrook, and like many others became “hooked” on the experience and its benefits. The inspiration behind Seabreeze was born, and two years later they offer this experience to our community.

Although saunas are becoming more common in the United States in gyms, spas and more urban areas for their contribution to overall health and wellness, the U.S. could be considered behind the curve in using saunas for overall health. For comparison, Finland is estimated to have over 3 million saunas for a total population of about 5.5 million people. In addition, the “cold plunge” aspect used for contrast therapy is picking up momentum in recent years for the general public. One wellness trainer said to think of it as “just splashing some cold water on your face to get going,” except for your whole body.

Contrast therapy is not a new concept for athletic trainers and their athletes as it has been in use for decades in treating sore muscles and joints and overall body inflammation. Of course, having access to facilities that can provide both heat and cold water plunges is the difference between upper level athletes and the public. Seabreeze aims to bridge that gap.

Renowned college and NFL strength and conditioning coach, Dana LeDuc, a pioneer in injury prevention and recuperation, has used contrast therapy throughout his career and toured Seabreeze’s site recently.

“It is a true luxury to have this in our area, and I urge people to take advantage of the benefits,” he said.

Seabreeze has two custom made saunas and another ADA sauna for patrons’ use. For the optional cold plunge there are four tubs at different temperatures from which clients may choose. A custom ADA cold plunge is also available. Instead of a cold plunge, sauna goers can cool down and relax by the lake or the fire pit between sauna stations.

Visit the Seabreeze website at seabreezesauna.com for more information or to book a session.