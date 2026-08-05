Tokeland Woodfest carves it up this Saturday and Sunday

Held at the Tokeland Hotel featuring chainsaws, a beer garden and live music — sounds like a perfect summer day, what could be better? How about adding a handmade art festival? Even better.

What started over 17 years as an annual carver party, Jeffro Uitto, a popular local wood artist and carver, now hosts a giant party that everyone is invited to. Woodfest has a local friendly vibe that extends to two days of live music, food, local and visiting arts and yes, live chainsaw carving by some of the most talented carvers in the region.

Where craft, coast, and culture collide

At the edge of the Pacific, where driftwood gathers and the tide leaves its mark, there’s a celebration that feels like it could only exist in one place.

Tokeland Woodfest isn’t just an event — it’s a tribute. To craft. To coastline. To the hands that shape raw materials into something lasting.

Set against the rugged beauty of Tokeland, this festival brings together woodworkers, artists, musicians, and community in a way that feels both grounded and electric.

Born from the coast

Tokeland has always been a place defined by texture — weathered docks, salt-worn buildings, and wood shaped by wind, water, and time. Woodfest taps directly into that identity, transforming it into a living, breathing experience.

Here, wood isn’t just a material—it’s a story.

From driftwood sculpted by the ocean to hand-carved pieces crafted on-site, the festival celebrates the raw and the refined, the natural and the imagined.

The vibe: grit meets art

This isn’t a polished gallery show. And that’s exactly the point.

At Tokeland Woodfest, you’ll find:

Chainsaw carving echoing through the air

Live demonstrations where artists turn logs into sculpture

The scent of fresh-cut wood mixing with salt air

Music rolling through it all, tying energy and atmosphere together

It’s immersive, a little wild, and completely authentic.

You don’t just look at the art — you watch it happen.

More than a festival — a living workshop

Woodfest blurs the line between artist and audience.

Visitors aren’t just spectators — they’re part of the experience. You can talk with creators mid-process, learn about techniques, and see firsthand how something functional becomes something beautiful.

Every piece has a story. Every artist brings a different perspective. And every year, the festival grows that creative exchange a little further.

Rooted in community

Like the best coastal gatherings, Tokeland Woodfest is built on connection.

Local makers stand alongside visiting artists. Neighbors mingle with travelers. Music, food, and craft all come together in a way that feels natural — not staged.

It’s the kind of event where you arrive curious and leave connected.

Why it stands out

In a world of mass-produced everything, Tokeland Woodfest is a reminder of what it means to make something by hand.

It’s raw. It’s real. And it’s deeply tied to the place it calls home.

No two pieces are the same. No two years feel identical. And that’s what keeps people coming back.

Because at Tokeland Woodfest, the story isn’t just told — it’s carved.

Parking

This event has grown in popularity and traffic congestion can be an issue, therefore parking at the Tokeland Hotel is reserved for guests and handicap visitors only. Please use the Shoalwater Bay Casino shuttle to/from the event as regular parking is limited. Info: 360-713-1333.