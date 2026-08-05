Light turnout in primary election delivers surprises

The 2026 primary election day’s initial vote count delivered a handful of surprises, tighter than expected races and a few potential landslides.

The count, which took place at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday evening, shows incumbent Joel McEntire (R) trailing democratic challenger Terry Carlson by four points in the State Representative Position 2 Legislative District 19 race. Stan Sturgeon has a healthy lead over appointed incumbent District 3 County Commissioner JR Streifel (R), and appointed incumbent prosecutor Jason Walker (D) holds a narrow lead against Daniel Crawford (R). Appointed incumbent County Treasurer Shawn Hill (D) has a comfortable lead over Republican challenger Wes Cormier.

Only 9,017 votes, 17%, of a possible 52,292 registered voters have been cast in Grays Harbor County. The next expected vote count is expected Thursday, Aug. 6, at 4:30 p.m.

Incumbent County Assessor Dan Lindgren (R), who switched parties prior to the election cycle, leads independent challenger Josh Nuxoll by nine points, Republican Charlee Paull leads Democrat Brielle Joyce for Auditor, also by nine points. Incumbent Sheriff Darrin Wallace leads Ed Welter by 20 points.

The top two candidates in each race will advance to November’s general election. Incumbent Clerk Kym Foster and Coroner George Kelley are running unopposed. District Court Andrea Vingo is also running unopposed and has already advanced to the general election, incumbent District Court Judge Megan Valentine and her challenger David Mistachkin have also advanced.

Election night vote counts (top two vote-getters listed)

U.S. Representative – Congressional District 6 (multi-county contest)

Emily Randall (D) 60.24% 74,078

Teresa Fox (R) 25.12% 30,892

State Representative Pos. 1 – Legislative District 19 (multi-county contest)

Jim Walsh (R) 54.6% 14,803

Kevin Moynihan (D) 45.25% 12,269

State Representative Pos. 2 – Legislative District 19 (multi-county contest)

Terry Carlson (D) 44.04% 11,678

Joel McEntire (R) 40.84% 10,830

State Representative Pos. 1 – Legislative District 24 (multi-county contest)

Adam Bernbaum (D) 62.86% 16,443

Eric Pratt (R) 20.99% 5,490

State Representative Pos. 2 – Legislative District 24

Marcia Kelbon (no party preference) 35.94% 9,133

Kaylee Kuehn (D) 29.31% 7,448

County Commissioner #3

Stan Sturgeon (no party preference) 55.34% 1,923

JR Streifel (R) 29.47% 1,024

Assessor

Dan Lindgren (R) 54.32% 4,720

Josh Nuxoll (I) 45.49% 3,953

Auditor

Charlee Paull (R) 54.01% 4,752

Brielle Joyce (D) 45.85% 4,034

Prosecutor

Jason Walker (D) 51.22% 4,489

Daniel Crawford (R) 48.68% 4,267

Sheriff

Darrin Wallace (no party preference)59.96% 4,991

Ed Welter (no party preference) 39.55% 3,292

Treasurer

Shawn Hill (D) 54.47% 4,776

Wes Cormier (R) 45.38% 3,979

Measures

South Beach Regional Fire Authority – Bonds Issue

Approved 59.45% 431

Rejected 40.55% 294

Fire District No. 7 – Ambulance Excess Levy, Copalis Beach

Yes 58.87% 136

No 41.13% 95