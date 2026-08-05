Light turnout in primary election delivers surprises
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, August 5, 2026
The 2026 primary election day’s initial vote count delivered a handful of surprises, tighter than expected races and a few potential landslides.
The count, which took place at 8:27 p.m. Tuesday evening, shows incumbent Joel McEntire (R) trailing democratic challenger Terry Carlson by four points in the State Representative Position 2 Legislative District 19 race. Stan Sturgeon has a healthy lead over appointed incumbent District 3 County Commissioner JR Streifel (R), and appointed incumbent prosecutor Jason Walker (D) holds a narrow lead against Daniel Crawford (R). Appointed incumbent County Treasurer Shawn Hill (D) has a comfortable lead over Republican challenger Wes Cormier.
Only 9,017 votes, 17%, of a possible 52,292 registered voters have been cast in Grays Harbor County. The next expected vote count is expected Thursday, Aug. 6, at 4:30 p.m.
Incumbent County Assessor Dan Lindgren (R), who switched parties prior to the election cycle, leads independent challenger Josh Nuxoll by nine points, Republican Charlee Paull leads Democrat Brielle Joyce for Auditor, also by nine points. Incumbent Sheriff Darrin Wallace leads Ed Welter by 20 points.
The top two candidates in each race will advance to November’s general election. Incumbent Clerk Kym Foster and Coroner George Kelley are running unopposed. District Court Andrea Vingo is also running unopposed and has already advanced to the general election, incumbent District Court Judge Megan Valentine and her challenger David Mistachkin have also advanced.
Election night vote counts (top two vote-getters listed)
U.S. Representative – Congressional District 6 (multi-county contest)
Emily Randall (D) 60.24% 74,078
Teresa Fox (R) 25.12% 30,892
State Representative Pos. 1 – Legislative District 19 (multi-county contest)
Jim Walsh (R) 54.6% 14,803
Kevin Moynihan (D) 45.25% 12,269
State Representative Pos. 2 – Legislative District 19 (multi-county contest)
Terry Carlson (D) 44.04% 11,678
Joel McEntire (R) 40.84% 10,830
State Representative Pos. 1 – Legislative District 24 (multi-county contest)
Adam Bernbaum (D) 62.86% 16,443
Eric Pratt (R) 20.99% 5,490
State Representative Pos. 2 – Legislative District 24
Marcia Kelbon (no party preference) 35.94% 9,133
Kaylee Kuehn (D) 29.31% 7,448
County Commissioner #3
Stan Sturgeon (no party preference) 55.34% 1,923
JR Streifel (R) 29.47% 1,024
Assessor
Dan Lindgren (R) 54.32% 4,720
Josh Nuxoll (I) 45.49% 3,953
Auditor
Charlee Paull (R) 54.01% 4,752
Brielle Joyce (D) 45.85% 4,034
Prosecutor
Jason Walker (D) 51.22% 4,489
Daniel Crawford (R) 48.68% 4,267
Sheriff
Darrin Wallace (no party preference)59.96% 4,991
Ed Welter (no party preference) 39.55% 3,292
Treasurer
Shawn Hill (D) 54.47% 4,776
Wes Cormier (R) 45.38% 3,979
Measures
South Beach Regional Fire Authority – Bonds Issue
Approved 59.45% 431
Rejected 40.55% 294
Fire District No. 7 – Ambulance Excess Levy, Copalis Beach
Yes 58.87% 136
No 41.13% 95