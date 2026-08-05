Book Nook: Book signings, summer reading, writers groups, used book sales and more

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Jemima Breckinridge poses with her Little Women-inspired display at the Grays Harbor County Fair.

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Literature at the Grays Harbor County Fair

For her 4-H Table Setting project, Jemima Breckinridge designed a Little Women-inspired theme, having read the book last year. She also read Anne of Green Gables and was torn between featuring both books but decided upon Little Women. The plates were a Christmas present from her grandma since Breckinridge had already selected the Little Women theme. Lily Madanifard created a Harry Potter-inspired themed table. Also, Jillian Yahne of Ocean Shores won first prize in the Grays Harbor County Fair’s Creative Writing Contest for children. Her entry was titled Anxiety.

Aberdeen Timberland Library holding listening sessions

Help shape the future of the Aberdeen Timberland Library. The community is invited to help imagine the next chapter of the Aberdeen Library during a series of Community Listening Sessions held in the Rosalie Spellman Meeting Room on:

Aug. 22 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Sept. 26 from 2 to 3 p.m.

Take a look at preliminary floor plans, learn about the upcoming $4.3 million remodel, and share your ideas for spaces like youth and teen areas, local history collections, artwork, and more. Your feedback will help create a library that better serves our community for years to come.

The remodel is expected to begin this fall and will include updated lighting, flooring, furniture, meeting rooms, public spaces, accessibility improvements, and more — all made possible through dedicated capital improvement funding.

12th Annual Southwest Washington Writers Conference

Tickets are now available for the 12th Annual Southwest Washington Writers Conference, which takes place Sept. 11-12 in Centralia. Since 2014, the Southwest Washington Writers Conference has provided writers with a craft-focused experience. Held at Centralia College, the event consists of master classes on Friday and opens on Saturday with a keynote speaker, followed by a day full of workshops. Proceeds support the conference and provide scholarships through the Centralia College Foundation. For more info, visit: https://southwestwashingtonwriters.com/

Ocean Shores Public Library’s 2026 Local Author Fair accepting applications

The Ocean Shores Public Library Local Authors Fair is set for Saturday, Oct. 3.

The OSPL is calling all local authors to apply for an opportunity to showcase their work. At the Author Fair, writers will have the opportunity to sign and sell their books at a shared table, introduce themselves and their work to local readers, and network with other writers in the community.

The application deadline has passed.

Three weeks left in the Timberland Regional Library Summer Library Program

Timberland Regional Library’s Summer Library Program runs until Aug. 31 and is open to all ages — from babies to adults and everyone in between. Discover new books, movies, and more, and come enjoy exciting free events happening across all TRL. Stop by your local Timberland Library to sign up for the Summer Library Program. Learn more: https://trl.org/blogs/post/slp-2026/

Upcoming Ocean Shores Public Library Summer Reading Program events

Children

Worm Farm Workshop — Thursday, Aug. 6, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Learn the basics of composting and worms with this hands-on workshop! make your own miniature worm compost farm while learning about biology of decomposition. Children are encouraged to get their hands dirty and will leave with live worms of their own.

Roberto the Magnificent — Thursday, Aug. 13, from 2 to 3 p.m.

Come see this action-packed show by Roberto, a master juggler who does wild stunts and tricks with a touch of funny comedy.

Teen

Teen Summer Reading Program Finale — Friday, Aug. 7 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Teens who read at least 500 pages over the summer will be in entered into a drawing for grand prizes from local businesses. Everyone can enjoy karaoke, pizza and video games.

Adult

Plant A Seed, Read! For every 100 pages that you read, black out a book on the tree. Attend any library program or bring in two non-perishable food bank donations to black out a root. Receive an entry into the end of summer drawing for every five books or every two roots that you black out. Finish the entire tree to get a special entry.

Aberdeen Library in the Parks runs through Aug. 28

The Aberdeen Timberland Library has partnered with the Aberdeen School District, Aberdeen Parks and Recreation and the Grays Harbor YMCA for its 2026 Library in the Parks Program. Programming, including crafts, outdoor activities, books and more, takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tuesdays: Peterson Playfield

Wednesdays: Finch Park

Thursdays: North End Playfield

Fridays: Garley Park

UPCOMING AUTHOR EVENTS

Author Talk: Sue DeMarinis

Thursday, Aug. 13 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Ilwaco Timberland Library

Join author Sue DeMarinis as she discusses her book, The Station Master’s Wife, a historical fiction novel set in the San Francisco Bay area and the Oregon Coast, telling the scandalous tale of a woman of exceptional resourcefulness.

Book Signing with G.G. Silverman

Saturday, Aug. 15 from noon to 2 p.m.

Harbor Books in Hoquiam

Meet G.G. Silverman, author of The Blood Year Daughter, a collection of feminist horror short stories.

Local Authors in Fleet Park presented by Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore

Saturday, Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Fleet Park in Montesano

Come meet some of your local authors. Browse their books, grab an autograph or two, eat some cake, and see all the wonderful things the community has to offer. Lemon Hill has invited a couple dozen writers to visit and is taking over Fleet Park to do so. There will be music and so many books.

FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY USED BOOK SALES

Aberdeen

Thursday, Aug. 6 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 7 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 14 from 1 to 3 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

Hoquiam

Thursday, Aug. 6 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 13 from 3 to 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 18 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 20 from 3 to 5 p.m.

WRITERS GROUPS

Hoquiam Writers Group

Harbor Books

Thursday, Aug. 6 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Ocean Shores Writers Group

Calling all writers. The Ocean Shores Writers Group’s maiden voyage is set for Wednesday, Aug. 19, from 2 to 3 p.m. at the Ocean Shores Public Library. This initial meeting will include a discussion of group goals and they’ll leave time for writers to read. Bring a poem or part of an essay and a notebook and pen for a timed writing session.

BOOK GROUPS AND CLUBS

Harbor Books — Hoquiam

Flights of Fantasy Book Club

Monday, Aug. 10 from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Flights of Fantasy is a monthly book club for lovers of Fantasy and Magical Realism that meets the second Monday of each month. August’s read will be Indexing by Seanan McGuire. Copies available for purchase at Harbor Books (purchase not required for participation). September’s read will be House of Salt and Sorrow by Erin A. Craig.

All-Genre Book Club

Sunday, Aug. 30 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All-Genre Book club meets the last Sunday of the month to discuss the book selected by group members the previous month. August’s read is The Mysterious Affair at Styles by Agatha Christie. This book is available for purchase in store (no purchase necessary to participate.)

Ocean Shores Public Library

Book Group

Monday, Aug. 17 from 3 to 4 p.m.

August’s read is The Housekeeper and the Professor by Yoko Ogawa. Book Group meets on the 3rd Monday of the month. The Friends of the Library purchase 10 copies of each title that can be checked out for two weeks. Books are kept in the work room, so ask the staff at the circulation desk for a copy.

BYOB [Bring Your Own Book]

Wednesday, Aug. 19 from 5 to 6 p.m.

Share what great books you have been reading with other book lovers and get ideas for your TBR pile.

TRL PageTurners Book Group

Aberdeen — Saturday, Sept. 19 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Pick up your book from the Aberdeen Library the month beforehand and join in discussing Becoming by Michelle Obama.

TRL Sponsored Offsites

McCleary Book Club: Off site event at McCleary Museum and Event Center

Tuesday, Aug. 11 from 11 a.m. to noon

This library-sponsored event is occurring off site at 426 S 3rd St. in McCleary. Join community members and library staff for a monthly book discussion. Copies of each month’s selection are available at the McCleary Library service desk during regularly staffed hours while supplies last.

STORY TIME

Ocean Shores Public Library — Saturdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Timberland Regional Library Family Storytime

Aberdeen

Birth to Five Storytime: Off Site Event at North End Playfield

Thursdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

This library-sponsored event is occurring off-site at North End Playfield, 1509 Young St. in Aberdeen. Participate in stories, music, movement and rhymes that help develop your child’s early literacy skills, followed by an activity or play time. Older siblings are welcome to attend but this program is designed for early learners ages 0-5.

Aberdeen and Montesano — Thursdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Elma — Fridays 10 to 11 a.m.

Westport — Wednesdays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

McCleary — Wednesdays 11 a.m. to noon

Hoquiam — Fridays 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Raymond Book Babies — Wednesdays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

OLYMPIA LITERARY EVENTS AND ACTIVITIES

Romantic Roots

Ashley Montoya’s The Dark Coronation book launch party — Saturday, Aug. 8 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets $55

Barnes & Noble

Author Event: Julie Merrick — Saturday, Aug. 8 at noon

Author Event: Amy Hampton — Saturday, Aug. 15 at noon

Storytime every Saturday at 11 a.m. featuring a different picture book each week.

Browsers Bookshop

Story Time — first Saturday of each month from 11 to 11:30 a.m.

[Nearly] Silent Writing Club — Thursday, Aug. 6 from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 16 from 1 to 2:30 p.m.

August Book Club — Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. Please purchase the book at Browsers to reserve your spot. This month’s read is Sunburn by Chloe Michelle Howarth.

Menagerie book launch party and theatrical soundscape performance, Friday, Aug. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Orca Books Cooperative

An Evening of Poetry with Terri Cohlene and Michele Bombadier — Thursday, Aug. 6 at 6 p.m.

Women’s Liberation Book Club — Friday, Aug. 14 at 6 p.m. Femina by Janina Ramirez