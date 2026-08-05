Aberdeen PD arrests 32-year-old man on multiple charges

This file photo depicts what Aberdeen officers deployed to gain suspect compliance during an event in Cosmopolis on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Aug. 4, at approximately 6:25 p.m., officers with the Aberdeen Police Department responded to a report of a disorderly subject at a residence in the 1400 block of 3rd Street in Cosmopolis. A suspect was reported to be armed with a crowbar.

Several Aberdeen police officers responded to the scene, along with officers who had been attending a nearby National Night Out event. Upon arrival, officers contacted a female victim at the residence. During their investigation, officers developed probable cause to arrest the suspect, a 32-year-old male, on felony and misdemeanor charges. The suspect, who had been staying at the residence and was previously in a relationship with the victim, allegedly threatened her with a crowbar and prevented her from leaving the residence following an argument.

Officers established a perimeter around the home and made repeated attempts to persuade the suspect to exit the residence voluntarily, but he refused to comply. A search warrant was requested for the residence. After the warrant was obtained, officers deployed a drone into the residence to conduct a preliminary search of the home, however, the suspect could not be located.

Officers then entered the residence and found that the entrance to the attic appeared to have been disturbed. A drone was deployed, where it identified a crawl space that could not be fully searched remotely. Officers entered the attic and located the suspect hiding in the crawl space.

Despite repeated verbal commands, the suspect refused to cooperate. Officers observed the crowbar within his immediate reach. After multiple warnings, officers deployed pepper spray in his direction, which was ineffective. Officers then deployed an FN 303 less-lethal PAVA/OC round (delivers a synthetic capsaicin irritant payload alongside kinetic impact to gain suspect compliance or achieve area denial), striking the suspect in the lower back. The suspect then reluctantly complied with commands but continued to resist as officers removed him from the attic and placed him into custody.

The suspect was transported to the Aberdeen Jail, where he was booked on charges of felony harassment/domestic violence, unlawful imprisonment, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.

“The Aberdeen Police Department would like to thank the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, Washington State Patrol, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Aberdeen Fire Department for their assistance during this incident.” Aberdeen PD stated via press release.

“Because this incident required a significant law enforcement response and lasted several hours, many officers were unable to attend National Night Out events as planned. We value the opportunity to participate in these annual community events and appreciate the understanding of our residents. We look forward to continuing to strengthen those relationships at future community events,” the release stated.