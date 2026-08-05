Grays Harbor Drug Task Force makes firearms arrest

The Aberdeen Special Response Team assisted the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force in serving a search warrant at an Aberdeen residence that led to an arrest.

The Grays Harbor Drug Task Force and Aberdeen Special Response Team seized numerous suspected illegal firearms during the search of an Aberdeen residence.

On Tuesday, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Aberdeen Special Response Team, served a search warrant in the 3700 block of Wishkah Road after a month-long investigation into the sales of illegal narcotics and the unlawful possession of firearms.

Because firearms were believed to be involved, the Aberdeen Special Response Team made entry into the residence utilizing their armored vehicle for cover and safely took the suspect into custody.

During the search of the residence, detectives located 12 firearms that were later seized as evidence. The 63-year-old suspect, who was the owner of the residence, was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for delivery of a controlled substance and multiple counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

Detectives have also developed probable cause for a second subject who lives at the location and is currently at-large.

“He will be located, arrested, and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for unlawful possession of a firearm as well,” the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office stated via Facebook. “This is just another example of the teamwork that takes place among Grays Harbor County Law Enforcement to rid criminal behavior and hold criminals accountable.”