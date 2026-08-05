County fair sets impressive attendance numbers

Nikki Brown, Grays Harbor Fairgrounds and Tourism Director, announced an astounding turnout for last week’s fair.

“Wow. What a fair,” she said. “Looking back, it’s hard to believe this was my very first time as the conductor behind Grays Harbor County Fair. We stepped into this fair during a rough period of transition with very little historical knowledge to rely on and no blueprint to follow. I had a vision for what this fair could be, and I’m incredibly grateful to everyone who believed in it and stuck with me along the way.”

The numbers are still rolling in, but here’s initial numbers from Brown:

86,077-plus attendees over four days, a 5.7% increase over last year.

31,062 guests on Friday, a 27.3% increase over last year and the highest Friday attendance in Grays Harbor County Fair history.

A sold-out Sara Evans concert.

The Fair Board and Fair Management were recognized with the Washington State Fair Commission’s Black & White Ribbon Award for outstanding collaboration and partnership.

“None of this happened because of one person,” Brown said. “It happened because an incredible group of people embraced new ideas, worked through challenges, trusted each other, and stayed committed to putting on the best fair possible. To our staff, Fair Board, volunteers, superintendents, exhibitors, vendors, sponsors, entertainers, community partners, and every guest who walked through the gates, thank you. I’m incredibly proud of what we built together.”