Communities turn out for National Night Out events
Published 1:30 am Wednesday, August 5, 2026
In spite of the smokey haze and warm temperatures, residents turned out county-wide to connect with their neighbors and first responders in their communities at numerous National Night Out events.
National Night Out’s origins date back to 1984 and it has grown “to become a celebration beyond just front porch vigils and symbolic efforts amongst neighbors to send a message of neighborhood camaraderie. Neighborhoods across the nation began to host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.”
National Night Out is held annually on the first Tuesday in August.
— See more photos on page A6