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Communities turn out for National Night Out events

Published 1:30 am Wednesday, August 5, 2026

By Andrea Watts and Jerry Knaak The Daily World

Andrea Watts / The Daily World At Elma’s National Night Out, Police Chief Tracy Gay handled the grilling. Although the East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue left for a call, they returned in time for the softball game between the police and fire departments.
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Andrea Watts / The Daily World

At Elma’s National Night Out, Police Chief Tracy Gay handled the grilling. Although the East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue left for a call, they returned in time for the softball game between the police and fire departments.

Andrea Watts / The Daily World At Elma’s National Night Out, Police Chief Tracy Gay handled the grilling. Although the East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue left for a call, they returned in time for the softball game between the police and fire departments.
Andrea Watts / The Daily World Grays Harbor Fire District 1 hosted Oakville’s National Night Out, which featured a bouncy house, hotdogs, ice cream and opportunities to yield a fire hose.
Andrea Watts / The Daily World Community partners, including the Oakville Community PTO, Oakville School District, Grays Harbor Public Health and the city of Oakville, were on hand to connect with residents. The Oakville Chamber of Commerce booth offered face painting.
Andrea Watts / The Daily World In McCleary, residents could partake in two National Night Out events. At the Beehive Retirement Community, Police Officer Adam Moutaftsis and Adam Collins, with East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue, dropped by to visit with residents and families.
Andrea Watts / The Daily World At Beerbower Park in McCleary, kids and adults had fun and stayed cool thanks to the water wars made possible by the McCleary Fire Department.
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Cary Vesco takes in her first National Night Out as Ocean Shores chief of police.
Michelle Traer (left) represented the Ocean Shores Public Library at National Night Out. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
The Life Flight helicopter was a popular attraction at Ocean Shores National Night Out. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
The Ocean Shores Police Department and National Night Out coordinators conducted a raffle. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
Ocean Shores City Administrator Scott Andersen and a community watch volunteer man the grill. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
Radio personality Rick Moyer was appointed Hoquiam Junior Firefighter at the Riverside Place Memory Care National Night Out. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
Miss Grays Harbor Lucy Rose was on hand for the the Riverside Place Memory Care National Night Out. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)
Jerry Knaak / The Daily World Attendees at the Riverside Place Memory Care National Night Out got competitive.
There were giveaways aplenty at the Westport National Night Out. (John Shaw / For The Daily World)
The Life Flight helicopter also made an appearance at the Westport National Night Out. (John Shaw / For The Daily World)
John Shaw / For The Daily World Westport Chief of Police Ron Phillips poses for a photo with the Grays Harbor College mascot at the Westport National Night Out.
The Life Flight helicopter departs the Ocean Shores National Night Out event. (Jerry Knaak / The Daily World)

In spite of the smokey haze and warm temperatures, residents turned out county-wide to connect with their neighbors and first responders in their communities at numerous National Night Out events.

National Night Out’s origins date back to 1984 and it has grown “to become a celebration beyond just front porch vigils and symbolic efforts amongst neighbors to send a message of neighborhood camaraderie. Neighborhoods across the nation began to host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.”

National Night Out is held annually on the first Tuesday in August.

— See more photos on page A6

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