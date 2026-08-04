Tourism-focused businesses bringing fresh energy to Grays Harbor County

This original content is produced by Greater Grays Harbor, Inc. and sponsored by Grays Harbor County Tourism.

Visit: https://graysharbor.org/visit/16-new-small-businesses-worth-visiting-in-grays-harbor-county/

Every great destination has one thing in common, local businesses that create memorable experiences.

Discover Grays Harbor, managed by Greater Grays Harbor, Inc., is proud to celebrate the entrepreneurs who continue investing in our county and helping create unforgettable experiences for visitors from near and far.

From cozy cafés and unique boutiques to outdoor adventures, wellness experiences, and family-friendly restaurants, Grays Harbor County has welcomed an exciting wave of new businesses over the past two years (2024-2026). These entrepreneurs have chosen to invest in our communities, creating places where visitors can experience the Harbor like a local while providing new opportunities for residents to gather, shop, and explore.

Launching a small business isn’t easy. Behind every grand opening are months, often years, of planning, long hours, financial risk, and countless personal sacrifices. Small business owners wear many hats, often working early mornings, late nights, and weekends to build something meaningful for their communities.

When you choose to shop local, dine local, or book a local experience, your dollars stay right here in Grays Harbor. Those purchases help create local jobs, support families, strengthen our economy, sponsor youth sports and community events, and preserve the unique character that makes our towns worth visiting. Every purchase, no matter how small, makes a difference.

Here are just a few of the newest businesses helping shape the future of tourism throughout Grays Harbor.

Aberdeen

Timber & Targets

Looking for a memorable experience the whole family will be talking about for years to come? Timber & Targets offers a unique entertainment experience where friends, families (ages 10+), and groups can enjoy axe throwing in a fun and welcoming environment. Their axe throwing lanes feature interactive projection targets that add a whole new level of excitement. Choose a classic target or play games like Tic-Tac-Toe, Battleship, Bottle Axe, Zombies, and more, all designed to keep everyone engaged and entertained.

This small business is a great addition to downtown Aberdeen’s lineup of activities for both visitors and locals looking for an unforgettable outing.

Boone Street Bar & Grill

Boone Street Bar & Grill has quickly become a neighborhood favorite in south Aberdeen, serving authentic Mexican cuisine, refreshing cocktails, and a welcoming atmosphere. Whether you’re catching a game in the bar, meeting friends, or enjoying dinner with the family after exploring the Harbor, Boone Street offers classic hospitality with local flavor.

UNPLUGGED at THE MUSIC PROJECT

Discover the story behind one of rock music’s most influential artists at this nonprofit museum celebrating Kurt Cobain’s early life in Aberdeen. Explore exhibits featuring rare memorabilia, photographs, artwork, and artifacts that highlight his passion for art, music, and creativity, while tracing the journey that led to the worldwide success of Nirvana. Visitors can also learn about the Pacific Northwest grunge movement and see the original iconic highway sign on display alongside items connected to Kurt Cobain and Krist Novoselic.

Enhance your visit by taking a Childhood Home Tour or Walking Tour to experience the places in Aberdeen that helped shape Cobain’s story. Whether you’re a devoted Nirvana fan or simply interested in Grays Harbor’s rich musical history, this museum offers a memorable stop that celebrates the lasting legacy of one of the region’s most famous cultural icons.

McCleary

McCleary Hotel

Located in the heart of the small mill town of McCleary, just 20 minutes from West Olympia and about an hour to the coast, this boutique hotel is ideal for travelers seeking rest, character, and a touch of history. The 1912 landmark blends old-world charm with timeless comfort. Each guest room is uniquely styled with warm woods, vintage antiques (most original to the hotel), and cozy linens.

The McCleary offers cozy, historic sized rooms which are all adult-focused for a calm, restorative stay. Common spaces include the Fireside Room, 3rd Floor Library Landing, Cedar Gathering Hall, the South Fir Terrace and South Lawn Ceremony Gazebo, the last three of which serves as their new event space. The hotel also has mature gardens, where you can sip tea or enjoy quiet conversation a world away from everyday life.

Elma

AllieCats

Located in downtown Elma, AllieCats has quickly become a welcoming stop for visitors looking for a delicious breakfast, brunch of lunch spot. The playfully adorned cafe specializes in fresh salads, tasty baked goods, crepes, and much more to give you fuel while exploring Elma’s historic downtown.

K-Ollage Fusion Restaurant

Opening its doors in the summer of 2026, K-Ollage Fusion Restaurant is bringing a fresh and flavorful dining experience to Grays Harbor. K-Ollage offers a menu designed to satisfy adventurous food lovers and those simply looking for a delicious meal. From savory rice bowls and noodle dishes to flavorful appetizers and house specialties, every dish is prepared with fresh ingredients and a passion for great food.

Kaleidoscope Coffee & Boba

More than just a coffee shop, Kaleidoscope Coffee & Boba has become a gathering place for locals and visitors alike. Featuring handcrafted espresso drinks, refreshing boba teas, and a welcoming atmosphere, it’s the perfect stop before heading out to explore the surrounding area.

Montesano

Cedar House Café

Housed in a beautifully restored historic building, Cedar House Café combines fresh ingredients, homemade flavors, and warm hospitality. Whether you’re fueling up before a hike around Lake Sylvia or enjoying a leisurely lunch while exploring downtown Montesano, Cedar House offers an inviting atmosphere that reflects the charm of the community.

Ocean Shores

Seabreeze Sauna & Cold Plunge

State-of-the-art sauna and cold plunge facilities at Seabreeze in Ocean Shores.

Wellness tourism continues to grow in an upward trend, and Seabreeze Sauna & Cold Plunge offers visitors an opportunity to relax, recover, and recharge during their coastal getaway. Sauna sessions and cold plunges have been studied for their potential to support overall wellness by combining heat therapy with cold exposure. Together, they may help improve sleep, boost energy, enhance circulation, support muscle recovery, promote healthier skin, strengthen the immune system, and improve mental clarity and emotional well-being.

Combining traditional sauna experiences with invigorating cold plunges, Seabreeze’s owners crafted a one-of-a-kind space on the shores of Like Minard to add a a refreshing touch to Ocean Shores.

Boba Bliss & Crisp

Bringing fresh flavors and modern favorites to Ocean Shores, Boba Bliss & Crisp offers handcrafted beverages alongside flavorful food in a vibrant setting. Boba, also called bubble tea, is a drink that originated in Taiwan in the 1980s that typically combines tea, milk (or a non-dairy alternative), sweetener, and chewy tapioca pearls. A few of their specialty flavors on rotation include honeydew and matcha strawberry that pair perfectly with a bubble waffle – crispy and golden on the outside, soft and fluffy on the inside.

This new business adds another exciting dining option to the Shores community.

The Salty Scoop

Located in beautiful Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort, The Salty Scoop serves delicious ice cream and sweet treats that make every beach day even better, everyday of the year. Families strolling through the Oyhut Bay community or returning from the beach can enjoy a refreshing scoop that’s become a favorite destination for visitors of all ages. Fill a waffle cone with your favorite flavors and brighten your day at the beach.

Pacific Beach/Seabrook

Basecamp Board & Bike

Whether you’re hitting the beach, exploring the trails, or cruising through town, Basecamp in Seabrook is your one-stop shop for outdoor adventure. Browse a curated selection of surfboards, paddleboards, kayaks, beach essentials, unique souvenirs, and outdoor apparel, all designed to help you make the most of your Pacific Northwest getaway. A few unique apparel brands that can be found onsite for infants, children, men and women include: RVCA, Patagonia, Rip Curl, Vissla, and Saturday Swim.

Basecamp is a true community hub for outdoor adventure, helping locals, homeowners, and visitors get outfitted for time outside—whether that means a quick ride through town or a full day exploring Seabrook’s beaches and trails.

Pacific Edge Adventures

Pacific Edge Adventures brings outdoor exploration to life in Seabrook with rentals, guided experiences, kids programming, and seasonal coastal adventures. Designed for visiting families, homeowners, groups, retreats, and curious explorers, Pacific Edge Adventures makes it easy to enjoy the Washington Coast by bike, board, paddle, or trail.

Offerings include bike rentals, including cruisers, e-bikes, and fat tire options, along with kayaks, paddleboards, beach gear, surf rentals, guided paddles, clamming experiences, special camps, and seasonal activations. Guests can also visit Pacific Edge Adventure Park in Fernwood Station, home to a seasonal skim pond and activity yurt designed for outdoor play and family-friendly experiences.

For younger adventurers, Seedling Adventure programs invite kids into nature-based exploration through camps, learn-to-ride clinics, tide education, forest walks, and creative keepsakes.

Pacific Edge Adventures also offers annual bike subscription options for frequent visitors and Seabrook homeowners, including service and maintenance.

Sol-ful

Discover Sol-ful, Seabrook’s boutique for thoughtfully curated jewelry, accessories, and coastal-inspired lifestyle goods. Featuring unique pieces from local and international designers, along with apparel, home accents, and beach-ready essentials, Sol-ful blends European flair with relaxed coastal living.

Founded by a female small business owner with roots in art and interior design, Sol-ful is more than a shop, it’s a full-sensory experience where everything is chosen and styled with intention. It’s the perfect stop to find a special gift or treat yourself while exploring the Washington coast.

Sprig & Swell

Sprig & Swell is a coastal-inspired children’s lifestyle boutique rooted in nature, growth, and adventure. Designed for life on the Pacific Northwest coast, the shop brings together elevated kids apparel, outdoor gear, and thoughtful gifts that move easily from beach to trail to town.

At Seabrook’s Sprig & Swell, you’ll discover a curated mix of kids apparel (sizes 0–16), outerwear and rain gear built for Pacific Northwest weather, footwear for beach days, trails, and everything in between, outdoor accessories like helmets, packs, and beach gear, gifts, keepsakes, and seasonal collections, and adventure-ready equipment. Stop by and outfit the children in your life with style.

Westport

Gravity Haus Westport

Bringing a fresh hospitality experience to Washington’s coast, Gravity Haus Westport offers modern accommodations designed for travelers seeking adventure, comfort, and connection. With Westport’s renowned beaches, surfing, fishing, and outdoor recreation nearby, it’s an exciting addition that enhances the visitor experience while encouraging longer stays on the Harbor.

At the pet-friendly Gravity Haus, you’ll find a co-working space, coffee shop, surf shop and nearby surf access, camping and RV hookups, rooms and cabins, plus a spa – coming soon.

Experience more when you shop local

The next time you’re planning a weekend getaway, road trip, beach vacation, or even just looking for somewhere new to explore, make time to visit these locally owned businesses. Enjoy a cup of coffee, browse a boutique, book an adventure, grab dinner, or treat yourself to ice cream. Every visit helps these businesses continue to grow while strengthening the communities that make Grays Harbor such a welcoming place to live and visit.

Your next favorite experience on the Harbor might just be waiting behind the door of a small business.