Dark and Stormy Nights Film Festival selections announced

Bedlock, directed by Carlos Vela-Martinez, is one of the films that will be screened this year at the Dark and Stormy Nights Film Festival set for Ocean Shores from Oct. 17-18.

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The official selections for the Dark and Stormy Nights Film Festival have been announced. The horror film fest is set for Ocean Shores from Oct. 17-18, with screenings for 60 short films taking place at the Ocean Shores Cinema.

According to the film festival’s official website, “This year, filmmakers from across the country and around the world trusted us with their nightmares, their obsessions, and their carefully sharpened craft. We are honored beyond words to share the results.”

The city-wide event will include various spooky showcases throughout Ocean Shores during the festival. Freaks at the Beach, a Friday night Rocky Horror Picture Show performance, Scarecrow Showdown and a horror book sale at the Ocean Shores Public Library will also thrill and chill the weekend of the film fest.

Official 2026 Film Selections

The Artist

Directed by Nelson Erick Flores

Astray

Directed by Michael Kenji Mathews

Bedlock

Directed by Carlos Vela-Martinez

Before The Sky Took Him

Directed by David Over

Best Friend Material

Directed by Mel McCarthy & Nathan Blanchard

Blindsided

Directed by P. Patrick Hogan

Boy Trouble

Directed by Blake Mertens and Stephanie Rose Rexus

Chlorophyll

Directed by Matthew Sean Decker

A Classical Spasm

Directed by Markus Bentsen

Coming of Rage

Directed by Adrianna Sophia Amy-Delgado

The Critic

Directed by Melissa Woodrow

The Dark Wyoming

Directed by Jerry Michael Shandy & Benjamin Scantlin

Death in a Box

Directed by Simeon Gregory

The Death of Therapy

Directed by Jared Hirsch

Devil’s Dilemma

Directed by Darren Coyle

Dinner

Directed by Dillon Tavitian

Dotted Line

Directed by Michael Rognlie and EE Tallent

The Ferryman

Directed by Maximilian W. Monson

The Final Kiss

Directed by Amit Itelman

Forces From Beyond

Directed by Hagen Mattingly

The Haunted

Directed by Clinton Cornwell

The Haven

Directed by Christopher Roberts

The Heart is a Rotting Fruit

Directed by Daniel Hickey

A Hidden Affair

Directed by Shannon Nease and Lon Nease

Hivemind Deluxe

Directed by Chris Alan Evans

Hunger

Directed by Ken Carlson

Juice

Directed by Rachel Williamson

Laundromat

Directed by Erik Martinelli

Look At This Freak

Directed by Alex Furnas

Lucy and The Devil

Directed by Adam Raynes

M.R.I. (or, Michael Returns Indefinitely)

Directed by John F. Beach

MascLooking

Directed by Jonathan Brandon Hammond

Mirror/Mirror

Directed by Drew Phillips

Necrosectos

Directed by Javier Lozano

Next Show in 90 Minutes

Directed by John T. Hill

Night Feeds

Directed by Rana Roy

No Worries!

Directed by Chris Dicker

OUROBOROS.

Directed by Aaron Joaquin

The Path

Directed by Patrick Guera

The Pearl Comb

Directed by Ali Cook

Pearls

Directed by Alastair Train

A Plumbing Problem

Directed by Tim Blough

Release

Directed by Ken White

Roomer

Directed by Emmanuel Joel Rodriguez

The Screaming

Directed by Guillaume Boivin and Steve Villeneuve

A Seat at the Table

Directed by Hayes Tufts

She Follows

Directed by Gio Randazzo

Stalker

Directed by David Cholewa

The Storm

Directed by Nelson Flores

Thank You!

Directed by John Redlinger

There’s a Visitor at the Door

Directed by Rose Moon Longo

Time Eater

Directed by Ryan Couldrey

Triggered

Directed by Christian Azzola

Trunk

Directed by Marisa Green

Unstrung

Directed by Jerold Wallace

VÄSEN

Directed by Kristofer Vishnu Kiggs Carlsson

The Void

Directed by Steven K. Jackley

Where The Shadows Wait

Directed by Riley Robbins

Whisper in the Static

Directed by Heather Humpleman

The Worm

Directed by Cameron A. Tubbs

Visit https://www.darkandstormyllc.com/ for more information.