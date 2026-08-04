Dark and Stormy Nights Film Festival selections announced
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, August 4, 2026
The official selections for the Dark and Stormy Nights Film Festival have been announced. The horror film fest is set for Ocean Shores from Oct. 17-18, with screenings for 60 short films taking place at the Ocean Shores Cinema.
According to the film festival’s official website, “This year, filmmakers from across the country and around the world trusted us with their nightmares, their obsessions, and their carefully sharpened craft. We are honored beyond words to share the results.”
The city-wide event will include various spooky showcases throughout Ocean Shores during the festival. Freaks at the Beach, a Friday night Rocky Horror Picture Show performance, Scarecrow Showdown and a horror book sale at the Ocean Shores Public Library will also thrill and chill the weekend of the film fest.
Official 2026 Film Selections
The Artist
Directed by Nelson Erick Flores
Astray
Directed by Michael Kenji Mathews
Bedlock
Directed by Carlos Vela-Martinez
Before The Sky Took Him
Directed by David Over
Best Friend Material
Directed by Mel McCarthy & Nathan Blanchard
Blindsided
Directed by P. Patrick Hogan
Boy Trouble
Directed by Blake Mertens and Stephanie Rose Rexus
Chlorophyll
Directed by Matthew Sean Decker
A Classical Spasm
Directed by Markus Bentsen
Coming of Rage
Directed by Adrianna Sophia Amy-Delgado
The Critic
Directed by Melissa Woodrow
The Dark Wyoming
Directed by Jerry Michael Shandy & Benjamin Scantlin
Death in a Box
Directed by Simeon Gregory
The Death of Therapy
Directed by Jared Hirsch
Devil’s Dilemma
Directed by Darren Coyle
Dinner
Directed by Dillon Tavitian
Dotted Line
Directed by Michael Rognlie and EE Tallent
The Ferryman
Directed by Maximilian W. Monson
The Final Kiss
Directed by Amit Itelman
Forces From Beyond
Directed by Hagen Mattingly
The Haunted
Directed by Clinton Cornwell
The Haven
Directed by Christopher Roberts
The Heart is a Rotting Fruit
Directed by Daniel Hickey
A Hidden Affair
Directed by Shannon Nease and Lon Nease
Hivemind Deluxe
Directed by Chris Alan Evans
Hunger
Directed by Ken Carlson
Juice
Directed by Rachel Williamson
Laundromat
Directed by Erik Martinelli
Look At This Freak
Directed by Alex Furnas
Lucy and The Devil
Directed by Adam Raynes
M.R.I. (or, Michael Returns Indefinitely)
Directed by John F. Beach
MascLooking
Directed by Jonathan Brandon Hammond
Mirror/Mirror
Directed by Drew Phillips
Necrosectos
Directed by Javier Lozano
Next Show in 90 Minutes
Directed by John T. Hill
Night Feeds
Directed by Rana Roy
No Worries!
Directed by Chris Dicker
OUROBOROS.
Directed by Aaron Joaquin
The Path
Directed by Patrick Guera
The Pearl Comb
Directed by Ali Cook
Pearls
Directed by Alastair Train
A Plumbing Problem
Directed by Tim Blough
Release
Directed by Ken White
Roomer
Directed by Emmanuel Joel Rodriguez
The Screaming
Directed by Guillaume Boivin and Steve Villeneuve
A Seat at the Table
Directed by Hayes Tufts
She Follows
Directed by Gio Randazzo
Stalker
Directed by David Cholewa
The Storm
Directed by Nelson Flores
Thank You!
Directed by John Redlinger
There’s a Visitor at the Door
Directed by Rose Moon Longo
Time Eater
Directed by Ryan Couldrey
Triggered
Directed by Christian Azzola
Trunk
Directed by Marisa Green
Unstrung
Directed by Jerold Wallace
VÄSEN
Directed by Kristofer Vishnu Kiggs Carlsson
The Void
Directed by Steven K. Jackley
Where The Shadows Wait
Directed by Riley Robbins
Whisper in the Static
Directed by Heather Humpleman
The Worm
Directed by Cameron A. Tubbs
Visit https://www.darkandstormyllc.com/ for more information.