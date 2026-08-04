Investigators reveal clothing worn by missing kayaker

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Investigators on Sunday shared clothing worn and items carried by Jeffrey A. Damasiewicz the day he went missing from the Chehalis River in Grays Harbor County last month.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office said it hopes the information provided by Damasiewicz’ family can lead to new developments in the search that has yet to turn up Damasiewicz or the blue, 10-foot Lifetime Cruze kayak he departed in.

According to the sheriff’s office, Jeffrey A. Damasiewicz, 63, set out from Preachers Slough in Aberdeen around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14. The slough connects to the Chehalis River. He did not return.

“We continue to follow up on every credible lead and remain committed to bringing answers to Jeffrey’s family,” the department said in a statement on Sunday.

According to his family, Damasiewicz was wearing a black O’Neill brand wetsuit and blue brimmed hat before he disappeared. He was carrying a black AiRunTech brand waterproof fanny pack and a CaliCase waterproof phone case. Damasiewicz also had a Better Boat brand manual bilge pump.

“We ask everyone to please continue sharing these updates,” the sheriff’s office said. “The more people who see Jeffrey’s clothing and personal belongings, the greater the chance that someone may recognize something that helps move this investigation forward.”

Search efforts to date have included the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Aberdeen Police Department and the U.S. Coast Guard.

Anyone with information was told to contact Grays Harbor 911.

“Our thoughts remain with Jeffrey and his family during this incredibly difficult time,” the sheriff’s office said on Sunday. “We are grateful for the continued support from our community, partner agencies, and volunteers.”