Cosmopolis man accused of unlawful imprisonment during violent trip across Washington border

A Cosmopolis man faces felony charges after he allegedly assaulted his wife and forced her to remain inside their car throughout a violent trip across the Washington-Oregon border.

Gregory B. Krenz, 50, is charged with one count each of unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) and use of drug paraphernalia.

Unlawful imprisonment is considered a Class C felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Krenz made a preliminary appearance in Lewis County Superior Court on Monday.

Prosecuting Attorney Jonathan Meyer requested a bail amount of $100,000 cash or bond, citing Krenz’s warrant history, which included four active warrants at the time of his arrest.

According to Meyer, Krenz has four prior domestic violence convictions.

The prosecutor also requested a pretrial no-contact order on behalf of the alleged victim.

Judge Paul Strophy granted Meyer’s requests for both the $100,000 bail and the no-contact order.

According to a probable cause affidavit, on Aug. 2, Chehalis police responded to a domestic violence complaint and found Krenz sitting in the passenger seat of the victim’s 2006 Chevrolet Malibu parked outside Gypsy Greens, a local cannabis dispensary.

Officers noted damage to the car’s front windshield and saw a hatchet at Krenz’s feet, as well as a bong behind the driver’s seat.

The bong was later field-tested and showed a positive result for methamphetamine.

According to the affidavit, officers found the victim “hiding nearby,” afraid that Krenz might kill her. The woman reportedly described multiple recent assaults.

The officers photographed bruising on the woman’s arm, calf, and neck, as well as damage to the vehicle. According to the woman, Krenz had broken the exterior driver-side door handle while they were in The Dalles, Oregon, area.

The victim reported that Krenz had also “struck her in the head during an argument at a park, and prevented her from leaving by forcing her to remain inside the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

The woman reportedly used the hatchet to convince Krenz to let her out of the car.

Later, when they were both back inside the car, Krenz allegedly threatened to grab the steering wheel from the woman and drive the car into a barrier, according to the affidavit.

The woman said Krenz made repeated threats to kill her. She eventually fled from the Gypsy Greens parking lot in Chehalis and called 911.

According to the affidavit, the woman said Krenz “had become increasingly volatile after losing his supply” of fentanyl.

Krenz was arrested and booked into the Lewis County Jail at about 11:40 p.m. on Aug. 2.

He’s scheduled for an arraignment on Thursday.