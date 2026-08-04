Multiple agencies respond to two hazmat incidents in Montesano

Multiple agencies responded to a hazmat situation at Thriftway in Montesano. The suspicious substance turned out to be protein powder.

Multiple local, county, state and federal agencies responded to two separate incidents in the city of Montesano on Monday.

At 2 p.m. Monday afternoon, emergency responders were dispatched to a reported natural gas leak within the city of Montesano. Fourteen minutes later, at 2:16 p.m., responders received a second call regarding a suspicious white powder discovered at the Montesano Thriftway grocery store. While these incidents occurred within a short period of time and required a significant coordinated response, they are being treated as two separate incidents.

Due to the proximity of the natural gas incident to residences and the Grays Harbor County facilities, evacuation orders were put into place. Evacuation included the Grays Harbor County campus and jail. Jail inmates were safely evacuated to an alternate secure location. The evacuation was completed without incident through the coordinated efforts of numerous law enforcement partners.

At 3:17 p.m. Grays Harbor County Commissioner Georgia Miller contacted The Daily World and said that out of an abundance of caution, the Grays Harbor County Administration Campus in Montesano had been evacuated due to a gas leak. Crews were on scene working on the situation and emergency vehicles were also on site. Traffic was being rerouted.

At 4:15 p.m. the Montesano Fire Department posted an update on Facebook that stated that Cascade Natural Gas was on scene making repairs. The city of Montesano and supporting agencies were still on scene ensuring public safety. Evacuation notices had been given for immediate areas surrounding Grays Harbor County facilities. Spruce Avenue from 3rd to Main Street and Broadway to West Beacon Avenue had been evacuated.

Additionally, Montesano fire and police departments were investigating a report of an unknown substance at Thriftway. Out of abundance of caution, a person was transported to a nearby medical facility for further evaluation. Thriftway in Montesano was closed.

A FedEx driver experienced a medical event after picking up a package from the FedEx drop box located between Thriftway and Valu Drug. An “unknown white substance” was noticed on the package. The driver felt some effects from it and called 911. The driver was eventually transported to Summit Pacific in Elma. Per protocols, the Washington Department of Ecology and National Guard Hazmat Response Team were contacted and arrived at scene to run tests.

Emergency responders immediately secured the area surrounding Thriftway while initiating hazardous materials response protocols. As a precaution, the Washington National Guard Civil Support Team from Camp Murray and the Washington State Department of Ecology responded to assist with the investigation. The suspicious substance was evaluated and eventually came back as Albumin Bovine Serum commonly known as a form of protein powder. The responders followed established hazardous materials procedures to ensure the safety of the public and response personnel.

According to Deputy Chief of Police Timothy Rogich, “What we knew of the substance was, it turned out to be protein powder” from testing by Hazmat and Ecology teams. The driver was checked out at the hospital and was “doing OK” the last Rogich had heard.

To support community members that were displaced by the evacuations, a temporary assistance location was established at Beacon Elementary School. That location closed at 8 p.m. No individuals checked in for assistance.

At 8:15 p.m., the Montesano Fire Department posted an update on Facebook that read, “The leak has been secured, evacuation levels have been lifted and streets are starting to reopen. Individuals returning to evacuated residences are asked to contact the Grays Harbor 911 non-emergency line if they have any odor of natural gas. The suspicious powder was tested and came back and found to be a non-hazardous substance.”

At approximately 9 p.m., Miller posted on Facebook, “Roads around the Grays Harbor County Campus have begun to open as the gas leak has been repaired. The ballot box should be accessible now. Business will resume as normal tomorrow [Tuesday].”

City of Montesano Public Works and Staff, Grays Harbor County Emergency Management, Montesano School District, Grays Harbor County Public Health, Grays Harbor Fire District 2, East Grays Harbor Fire And Rescue, Hoquiam Fire Department, McLane Black Lake Fire Department, Aberdeen Fire Department, Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, Cascade Natural Gas, Aberdeen Police Department, Hoquiam Police Department, city of Elma and the Washington state Department of Corrections responded and supported the incident.