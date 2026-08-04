Grays Harbor County restaurant health inspections

The Elma Senior Center was inspected by the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division on July 1 and received no red or blue health code violations.

There are two types of violations recorded on the inspection report:

Red critical violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

Controlling temperatures, such as cooking meats to the proper temperature to kill foodborne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

Blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

If the establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red points, a reinspection will occur within 30 days. During the reinspection, the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected.

If the establishment scores at least 75 red points or an imminent health hazard is observed, a closure will be posted. To reopen, the owner/operator must schedule an inspection and the inspector will confirm that all red point violations have been corrected and/or that the imminent health hazard has been corrected.

Inspections conducted from July 16-31

Senior Center, Hoquiam — 707 Emerson, Hoquiam

July 16 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red — 0

Blue — 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Ticket for walk-in maintenance was submitted for the condenser leaking water. A small trickle of water was observed below the condenser. We recommend using a bucket to catch the water until it is fixed. Walk-in temperatures were slightly elevated from the door being open while food was being loaded for meals on wheels. Walk-in appeared to be working efficiently during the inspection.

Senior Center, Elma — 100 W Main St. Elma

July 17 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Ensure all Food Worker Cards are available for review and posted in a designated location (bulletin board or binder).

Food workers were observed preparing salad and salad toppings for lunch service. Lemons were being properly washed prior to produce preparation.

Sanitizer concentration was at 100 ppm. Provide sanitizer test strips to routinely verify sanitizer concentration.

K-Ollage Fusion Restaurant — 220 W Young St., Elma

July 21 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 40

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Person-In-Charge (PIC) does not have control of red high risk factors and was not practicing active managerial control. PIC did not know how to properly cool Time, Temperature, Control for Safety (TCS) foods or how to store TCS foods in refrigerators (raw meat and poultry stored over produce in multiple areas).

Corrective Actions: PIC must be knowledgeable about foodborne disease prevention and requirements to control food safety risks at the food establishment.

2: Raw shrimp and chicken stored over cooked noodles in the sandwich preparation refrigerator. Raw chicken stored over cooked beef in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken and shrimp stored over produce in the walk-in cooler. Raw chicken stored over beef in the walk-in cooler. No signs of cross contamination.

Corrective Actions: Raw products must be stored down and away from ready to eat foods to prevent cross contamination. Corrected by rearranging and provided education to staff. Recommended keeping separate shelves in the walk-in for produce, raw meat, and cooked ready-to-eat foods.

3: Four or more eggs pooled in container stored in the walk-in cooler. Product depth is approximately 10 inches.

Corrective Actions: Eggs may not be mixed together unless immediately before cooking or when used in batters. Raw shell eggs mixed in advance must be cooked immediately to at least 155°F, discarded or placed on hold. Corrected by discarding.

4: Rice with a depth of 4 inches found cooling with a lid on in the sandwich prep refrigerator. Deep fried chicken in a plastic container with a depth of 5 inches found cooling in the walk-in cooler with the lid on. Teriyaki chicken with a depth of 5 inches found cooling in the walk-in cooler with the lid on.

Corrective Actions: Food being cooled must be properly cooled by one of the following approved methods: 1) Cool in a pan uncovered at a depth of 2 inches or less or 2) Cool the food from 135ºF to 70ºF within 2 hours and 70ºF to 41ºF within 4 hours. Once food reaches an internal temperature of 41ºF it can be covered. Corrected by reheating or discarding.

Additional Comments

Send documentation that the Cuckoo water filter is NSF certified. If it isn’t it must be removed.

The walk-in cooler is running warm (52 degrees F). PIC made adjustment and it had cooled to 48 degrees F before leaving. Have the unit serviced if it doesn’t reach 41 degrees F.

Don’t store the ice scoop directly in the ice bin. You must store the ice scoop in a separate container to prevent bare-hand-contact with ice (ready-to-eat food). This was corrected during the inspection.

Make sure the dishwasher and new waitress, as well as all other new staff have a valid Washington State Food Worker Card printed and posted in the establishment for review.

Post Certified Food Protection Manager certificate.

Don’t use plastic containers to cool hot food. It’s highly recommended to use stainless steel pans/containers as plastic keeps in.

Kitchen door was open at the beginning of the inspection. The door must remain closed unless you install a screen door. Flies were present in the kitchen today most likely because the door was open.

Spray bottles must be labeled with the common name such as degreaser, bleach sanitizer, water, etc.

Establishment decided to voluntarily close during the inspection to correct the violations. Closing was not required by our office.

Grays Harbor County policy 2013-1 states that if any food establishment scores at least 35 but not more than 74 red critical points then they will be placed on a re-inspection status. Re-inspection fees apply. Since this is your first reinspection in the calendar year, the reinspection fee is $176. Our office will return to conduct a re-inspection within 30 days. If any previously cited red violations are observed again, a 2nd re-inspection will be required with a fee of $269 and a 2nd re-inspection will occur within 10 days.

Frontager’s Pizza — 21 Seabrook Ave., Pacific Beach

July 29 – Food Inspection Type – Reinspection

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Time as a control log looks great.

Keke’s Island Ice — 699 Ocean Shores Blvd. NW, Ocean Shores

July 29 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 10

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

1: Dedicated handwashing sink does not have hot water and water tank was low. Water heater was turned off.

Corrective Actions: A handwashing sink must be available during food preparation activities for employees. Each handwashing sink must have soap, running warm water, and single-use towels. PIC added more water and turned on water heater. Make sure water heater is turned on and water tanks are filled prior to opening.

First routine inspection. Make sure hands are washed prior to putting on gloves.

Chlorine sanitizer solution was good: 100 ppm

Keep ice molds onboard.

Don’t overload refrigeration units. Make sure to keep space in between the product and the inside walls so air can circulate.

Kona Ice — Mobile Food Unit Grays Harbor County

July 31 – Food Inspection Type – Routine

Red – 0

Blue – 0

Observations and Corrective Actions

Chlorine bleach solution is good: 100 ppm