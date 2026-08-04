Grays Harbor County environmental stewardship activities roundup

When joining a Friends of Schafer & Lake Sylvia State Park work party, volunteers may weed, remove ivy, trim along the trails, plant native plants or water plants. This site at Lake Sylvia was cleared of English ivy earlier this year and will be replanted in the fall.

If you’re looking to help steward the landscapes in Grays Harbor County, check out these organizations that have work parties this month. Whether it’s pulling invasive plants or marking storm drains, all activities make a difference in caring for the place we call home.

Chehalis River Stewardship Project

The Chehalis River Stewardship Project has an every-other week schedule for their volunteer activities.

Wednesday – Storm Drain Stewardship

5 to 8 p.m., meet at 506 South F Street

They’ll begin with a short meeting, hand out cleanup supplies and educational materials, then head out together to steward storm drains throughout our community.

Thursday – Volunteer Work Parties

5 to 8 p.m., meet at 506 South F Street

Join them as we work on restoration projects, community cleanups, habitat improvements, and other stewardship activities. Project locations will rotate throughout the Chehalis River watershed.

Saturday – Community River Cleanups

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., meet at 506 South F Street

They’ll start with a brief meeting, hand out cleanup supplies, safety equipment, and educational materials before heading together to our cleanup location along the Chehalis River.

For latest updates, visit https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574334028864.

Friends of Schafer & Lake Sylvia State Park Work Parties

Twice a month, work parties are held at Schafer or Lake Sylvia State Parks, and everyone is invited to join. They weed, remove ivy, trim along the trails, plant native plants, water plants and do whatever else to assist at our two parks.

We’ll be at Schafer the first two Wednesdays of the month and at Lake Sylvia the third and fourth Wednesdays. All work parties are scheduled from 10 to noon.

Questions? Please leave a message at 360 249 2573. The message at that number will tell you at which park you can find them. If you’d like a call back, please leave your number.

Grays Harbor Conservation District/Stream Team

Storm Drain Marking in Hoquiam

Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

Location: Chevron’s Veteran’s Memorial Park

They’ll be marking storm drains in downtown Hoquiam to help raise awareness about the link between the storm drain system and water quality. No experience needed. All tool and training will be provided. Bring a friend and a water bottle.

Sign up at https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/hoquiam-storm-drain-marking-1.

WDFW West Fork Satsop Boat Launch Trash Cleanup

Aug. 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Location: West Fork Satsop Boat Launch, 201 Middle Satsop Road

Grays Harbor Stream Team and the Grays Harbor Conservation District team up with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife for a Satsop River boat launch trash cleanup event.

Sign up at https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/wdfw-west-fork-satsop-boat-launch-trash-cleanup.

Lower Satsop Ponds Restoration Event

Sept. 19 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Join them for a community effort as part of the Lower Satsop Ponds Stewardship Program! We invite you to help remove invasive species at the site. Site is located at Lower Satsop Ponds- 46°59’18.7”N 123°28’52.6”W. All tools and gloves will be provided. This event is suitable for participants of all ages. Bring your family and friends to help make a difference.

To RSVP visit, https://www.graysharborcd.org/event-details/lower-satsop-ponds-restoration-event-2.

International Coastal Cleanup

Saturday, Sept. 19 near Westport

For more information, visit https://www.coastsavers.org/.