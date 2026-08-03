Wildfire smoke expected to flood into Chehalis River valley

A plume of wildfire smoke is expected to flow into the Grays Harbor area through Tuesday.

A critical shift in weather patterns is creating a hybrid smoke impact across Washington state, including into the Chehalis River valley.

While the most destructive fire activity remains concentrated in Eastern Washington where a statewide state of emergency has been declared, a major shift in wind direction starting Monday means Western Washington will begin bearing the brunt of the smoke, according to the Chehalis River Stewardship Project.

Massive blazes in Spokane County and across Central/Eastern Washington have triggered tens of thousands of evacuations. A statewide burn ban is strictly in place through Sept. 30. Weather models confirm that onshore winds are turning offshore and northerly. This is actively pulling massive corridors of surface wildfire smoke from Eastern Washington and British Columbia directly over Western Washington.

Because of our geography, smoke corridors tend to follow river basins. The Chehalis River valley acts as a natural funnel, meaning smoke is projected to drift downriver and settle heavily into the Grays Harbor lowlands over the next few days.

According to the National Weather Service, our air quality was forecast to visibly decline by midday Monday, with the thickest surface smoke settling in by Tuesday Hot, dry, and stagnant local weather means smoke hovering over the Chehalis River mudflats and the Harbor may get trapped near the ground, creating hazardous breathing conditions.

For those working outside near the water, please monitor changing visibility and heavy air. Wildlife along the riverbanks may also show unusual displaced behavior due to the sudden drop in air safety.

If you are sensitive to smoke, live near the river basin, or perform manual outdoor work, plan to limit strenuous activities through Tuesday. Keep windows closed to lock out surface soot. Absolutely no outdoor burning is permitted anywhere in the state right now.