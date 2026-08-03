Aberdeen man caught with $53K cash, arrested for sales of narcotics

Detectives located over $53,000 in cash separated in a way that is indicative of drug purchasing so an accurate amount of money can be transferred and counted in a short amount of time.

Last Thursday, the Grays Harbor Drug Task Force arrested a 32-year-old Aberdeen resident on multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance after conducting a two month long investigation into the sales of narcotics.

During the service of a search warrant on his vehicle and storage unit detectives located over $53,000 in cash.

The money was separated in a way that is indicative of drug purchasing so an accurate amount of money can be transferred and counted in a short amount of time to check its accuracy. Included in the money located was money the Drug Task Force used to buy illegal drugs from the suspect.

The Drug Task Force learned through their investigation that the suspect was currently out of drugs and was planning on traveling out of the county to buy multiple pounds of fentanyl and methamphetamine to bring back to our community.

Detectives also learned from their investigation that the suspect was living in free housing provided by the Washington State Department of Corrections after his recent release from prison for a manslaughter second-degree conviction. This manslaughter charge stemmed from a 2019 Grays Harbor County case where the suspect shot and killed an individual who he claimed was trying to assault him and steal his drugs.

The suspect was booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for multiple counts of delivery of a controlled substance.

“This is just another example of the hard work of our Grays Harbor Drug Task Force detectives do to keep our community safe. We appreciate their dedication into combating illegal drugs being brought into our community,” said Grays Harbor County Sheriff Darrin E. Wallace.