Chamber of Commerce brings ‘Heat on the Street’ to Elma

Mrs. Grays Harbor Jeanette Switzer (from left), Miss Washington Abby Iverson, and Mrs. Clark County Misty Moravec helped with several activities during the “Heat on the Street” event Saturday.

The annual Hot Wheels Race was once again a kid favorite at the “Heat on the Street” event in Elma.

Early rain showers forced car show entrants to do more wiping and polishing for the show.

On Friday “Heat on the Street” featured a cruise-in and a street dance with Jokers Wild performing in downtown Elma on Friday night. The Elma Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual “Heat on the Street” event with a Kids Zone, BBQ, cornhole and free face painting by Nikki.

On Saturday the custom car and motorcycle show filled downtown Elma even after early rain showers threatened to curtail participants. According to Elma Chamber Events Coordinator, Taylor Pharris, over 230 cars, trucks, and motorcycles still registered for the event

“We really want to thank our sponsors that help make this event happen,” added Pharris, “and all of our wonderful volunteers for all of their hard work, and we had so many donations from local businesses, vendors and community members that it made the raffle great.”

Pharris also wanted to give a special shout out to DJ Spody and Nicole Shannon with Main Focus Media. Expect next year’s annual “Heat on the Street to again coincide with the Friday during the county fair in Elma.