Westport police investigating missing/endangered person

The Westport Police Department is actively investigating a missing/endangered person case following a series of events that began on or around Friday, July 31, 2026.

On Friday evening, officers responded to Westport Light State Park regarding a report of a suspicious individual named Chen-Wa August. Although the individual was not the person later reported missing, officers conducted a thorough search of the area as part of the investigation. No evidence or persons of concern were located during those efforts.

On Saturday morning, a Westport Police Department officer was notified of a motorcycle that had been parked in the Westport Light State Park parking lot for approximately two days. Officers subsequently contacted August’s family, who provided information that heightened concerns about the subject’s welfare. Based on the totality of the circumstances, including the unattended motorcycle and the information provided by family members, the Westport Police Department initiated a search effort. Search operations began immediately utilizing both drone technology and ground search teams. The park remained open to the public while search operations were conducted. Despite extensive efforts throughout the day, no significant leads were developed.

On Sunday, additional search and rescue resources were mobilized to expand search operations throughout the area. The police department received several tips from members of the public. While some information was independently verified and incorporated into the investigation, other reported information was determined to be unrelated to the case. By the conclusion of the day’s operations, all available leads had been thoroughly investigated, and search efforts were suspended pending the development of additional information.

The Westport Police Department remains in contact with August’s family and continues to actively investigate the case. The individual has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person. Any new information received will be evaluated and followed up on accordingly.

The Westport Police Department extends its sincere gratitude to the many agencies, organizations, and volunteers whose dedication and professionalism were instrumental in the search effort, including:

Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office

South Beach Regional Fire Authority

Grays Harbor – 911 Communications

Grays Harbor County Emergency Management

Northwest Human Remains Detection

Kitsap County Search Dogs

Thurston County Search and Rescue

Thurston County Unit, Washington Explorer Search and Rescue

Mason County Search and Rescue

Grays Harbor Central Rescue

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife

Washington State Parks

Life Flight Network

Civil Air Patrol

United States Coast Guard

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Westport Police Department at 360-268-9197.