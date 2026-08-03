Westport police investigating missing/endangered person
Published 1:30 am Monday, August 3, 2026
The Westport Police Department is actively investigating a missing/endangered person case following a series of events that began on or around Friday, July 31, 2026.
On Friday evening, officers responded to Westport Light State Park regarding a report of a suspicious individual named Chen-Wa August. Although the individual was not the person later reported missing, officers conducted a thorough search of the area as part of the investigation. No evidence or persons of concern were located during those efforts.
On Saturday morning, a Westport Police Department officer was notified of a motorcycle that had been parked in the Westport Light State Park parking lot for approximately two days. Officers subsequently contacted August’s family, who provided information that heightened concerns about the subject’s welfare. Based on the totality of the circumstances, including the unattended motorcycle and the information provided by family members, the Westport Police Department initiated a search effort. Search operations began immediately utilizing both drone technology and ground search teams. The park remained open to the public while search operations were conducted. Despite extensive efforts throughout the day, no significant leads were developed.
On Sunday, additional search and rescue resources were mobilized to expand search operations throughout the area. The police department received several tips from members of the public. While some information was independently verified and incorporated into the investigation, other reported information was determined to be unrelated to the case. By the conclusion of the day’s operations, all available leads had been thoroughly investigated, and search efforts were suspended pending the development of additional information.
The Westport Police Department remains in contact with August’s family and continues to actively investigate the case. The individual has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person. Any new information received will be evaluated and followed up on accordingly.
The Westport Police Department extends its sincere gratitude to the many agencies, organizations, and volunteers whose dedication and professionalism were instrumental in the search effort, including:
Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office
South Beach Regional Fire Authority
Grays Harbor – 911 Communications
Grays Harbor County Emergency Management
Northwest Human Remains Detection
Kitsap County Search Dogs
Thurston County Search and Rescue
Thurston County Unit, Washington Explorer Search and Rescue
Mason County Search and Rescue
Grays Harbor Central Rescue
Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife
Washington State Parks
Life Flight Network
Civil Air Patrol
United States Coast Guard
Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to contact the Westport Police Department at 360-268-9197.