Live music in the Harbor

Ben Fagerstedt plays The Plaza at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores on Friday, Aug. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Music for Lunch

Free weekly summer concerts at Lake Sylvia State Park Legacy Pavilion

Every Wednesday in August from noon to 1 p.m.

First Wednesday Arts Night

Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore in Montesano

A night of music with local artist C.D. Scofield. This is a free event, open to all. Special treats and discounted drinks.

Johnny the Capo

Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Stowaway Wine Bar in Pacific Beach

Kevin Case

Aug. 7-8 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Garage in Ocean Shores

The Flinns

Friday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

A Texas-born country Americana duo known for heartfelt storytelling, rich harmonies, and a blend of classic and contemporary roots music.

Greg White

Corks & Taps

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Friday, Aug. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

Tropics

Aug. 7-8

The All In Band

Red Cedar at Vasa Hall in Hoquiam

Saturday, Aug. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m.

Tim Hadler: Strait To Branson

Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre

$25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternnoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.

Don Stone Trio

Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church Of Aberdeen

Garden Party Session with Cronin Tierney

Thursday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.

8th Street Ale House in Hoquiam

The Acoustic Johnny the Capo’s Tribute to Elvis

Friday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Corks and Taps

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Dogger

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

A Pacific Northwest songwriter performing an easygoing mix of country, classic rock, and nostalgic ‘90s favorites.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

The Eclectics

Aug. 14-15

Colin Gage

Saturday, Aug. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m.

The Garage in Ocean Shores

SummerFest

Downtown Aberdeen

Saturday, Aug. 15

Featuring The Six and The Jake Brakes Band

Ben Fagerstedt

The Plaza

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Friday, Aug. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Between 2 Gregs

Friday, Aug. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Eclectic rock covers spanning decades, from classic rock and pop to modern favorites, with polished musicianship and lively performances.

Fox and Bones

Friday, Aug. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Modern Americana and indie folk with vintage soul influences, combining thoughtful songwriting with upbeat energy.

Deerswerver

The Plaza

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Friday, Aug. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Leisure Seekers

Corks & Taps

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Friday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Shore’s Gone Country

Saturday, Aug. 29

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Boot‑stompin’, music‑lovin’, good‑time‑havin’ country celebration. From sun‑up entertainment to late‑night live music, this is the summer event you won’t want to miss.

Free outdoor from noon to 5:30 p.m. with Dakota Poorman, Kitty Mae, and Cody Beebe

Indoor Concert Experience from 6 to 10 p.m. $25 admission. A portion of proceeds supports the Ocean Shores Food Bank.

Featuring Jonathan Harris, Leah Justine and Zac Burrell