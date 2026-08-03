Live music in the Harbor
Published 1:30 am Monday, August 3, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Music for Lunch
Free weekly summer concerts at Lake Sylvia State Park Legacy Pavilion
Every Wednesday in August from noon to 1 p.m.
First Wednesday Arts Night
Wednesday, Aug. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Lemon Hill Café & Bookstore in Montesano
A night of music with local artist C.D. Scofield. This is a free event, open to all. Special treats and discounted drinks.
Johnny the Capo
Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Stowaway Wine Bar in Pacific Beach
Kevin Case
Aug. 7-8 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Garage in Ocean Shores
The Flinns
Friday, Aug. 7 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
A Texas-born country Americana duo known for heartfelt storytelling, rich harmonies, and a blend of classic and contemporary roots music.
Greg White
Corks & Taps
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Friday, Aug. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
Tropics
Aug. 7-8
The All In Band
Red Cedar at Vasa Hall in Hoquiam
Saturday, Aug. 8 from 6 to 8 p.m.
Tim Hadler: Strait To Branson
Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre
$25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternnoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.
Don Stone Trio
Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church Of Aberdeen
Garden Party Session with Cronin Tierney
Thursday, Aug. 13 at 6 p.m.
8th Street Ale House in Hoquiam
The Acoustic Johnny the Capo’s Tribute to Elvis
Friday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Corks and Taps
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Dogger
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, Aug. 14 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
A Pacific Northwest songwriter performing an easygoing mix of country, classic rock, and nostalgic ‘90s favorites.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
The Eclectics
Aug. 14-15
Colin Gage
Saturday, Aug. 15 from 7 to 9 p.m.
The Garage in Ocean Shores
SummerFest
Downtown Aberdeen
Saturday, Aug. 15
Featuring The Six and The Jake Brakes Band
Ben Fagerstedt
The Plaza
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Friday, Aug. 21 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Between 2 Gregs
Friday, Aug. 21 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Eclectic rock covers spanning decades, from classic rock and pop to modern favorites, with polished musicianship and lively performances.
Fox and Bones
Friday, Aug. 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Modern Americana and indie folk with vintage soul influences, combining thoughtful songwriting with upbeat energy.
Deerswerver
The Plaza
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Friday, Aug. 28 from 5 to 8 p.m.
Leisure Seekers
Corks & Taps
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Friday, Aug. 28 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Shore’s Gone Country
Saturday, Aug. 29
Ocean Shores Convention Center
Boot‑stompin’, music‑lovin’, good‑time‑havin’ country celebration. From sun‑up entertainment to late‑night live music, this is the summer event you won’t want to miss.
Free outdoor from noon to 5:30 p.m. with Dakota Poorman, Kitty Mae, and Cody Beebe
Indoor Concert Experience from 6 to 10 p.m. $25 admission. A portion of proceeds supports the Ocean Shores Food Bank.
Featuring Jonathan Harris, Leah Justine and Zac Burrell