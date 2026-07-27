Monster Trucks show their muscle at the Raceway

“Megasaurus” breathes fire while chewing up a car at the Monster Slam at Grays Harbor Raceway.

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The Malicious Monster Truck Tour made its weekend stop at the Grays Harbor Raceway Friday and Saturday and delivered friendly family entertainment for raceway fans.

In between monster truck events side-by-sides raced in, around, and over monster truck jumps and junk cars.

The tour is a live Motorsport show featuring racing competitions, freestyle exhibitions and exciting high-flying jumps. The trucks consistently displayed raw power and exceptional driving. Spectators could take rides in the passenger monster trucks and were able to meet drivers during the “Pit Parties.” Fans were also treated to “Megasaurus,” a massive, mechanical, fire-breathing dinosaur that chews up cars.

The next event at the Grays Harbor Raceway is the annual Fair Race on Saturday, Aug. 1. A ticket into the fair gives admission to the races with a special start time at 4 p.m. IMCA Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Hornets are on tap for the special day.