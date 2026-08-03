Grays Harbor County Fair has huge Friday crowd
Published 1:30 am Monday, August 3, 2026
With Wednesday and Thursday attendance at the Grays Harbor County Fair seemingly inconsistent, a possible record-breaking crowd on Friday was just the ticket for the various vendors.
The 2025 Friday attendance was an all-time record of 24,407 and this summer’s count could break that, in fact, shatter that record.
According to Nikki Brown, the Fairgrounds and Tourism Director, “Friday’s attendance could be up 75% from last year. We haven’t finished the figures yet, but it could be that much.”
As of press time the fairgrounds have yet to publish any attendance figures for any of the open days of the fair. Many fairgoers on Saturday believed the crowd to “be a little light for most fair Saturdays.”
Brown believed one of the highlights was selling out the Sara Evans Friday concert so quickly then configuring more seats and “selling out again in about an hour.”
The Friday crowd was so large that Brown called Bert Johnson of the Grays Harbor Raceway to see if more parking was available by using the pit area.
“Bert was so easy to work with and we were able to get another 200 cars parked for the fair,” she said.
Brown wants to thank all the sponsors and volunteers that “make the fair happen, and the fair board was amazing and we worked extremely well together.”