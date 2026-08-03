Grays Harbor County Fair has huge Friday crowd

The Food Court area was a focal gathering spot for attendees throughout the fair.

The group Radical Revolution was a popular show, featuring hits from the 80’s and 90’s such as David Bowie, Bon Jovi, Billy Idol, The Bangles and many “one-hit-wonders.”

Carnival games and rides continued to be busy throughout the day at the fair.

A mom and kids make it to the bottom of the Super Slide together at the Grays Harbor County Fair Saturday.

With Wednesday and Thursday attendance at the Grays Harbor County Fair seemingly inconsistent, a possible record-breaking crowd on Friday was just the ticket for the various vendors.

The 2025 Friday attendance was an all-time record of 24,407 and this summer’s count could break that, in fact, shatter that record.

According to Nikki Brown, the Fairgrounds and Tourism Director, “Friday’s attendance could be up 75% from last year. We haven’t finished the figures yet, but it could be that much.”

As of press time the fairgrounds have yet to publish any attendance figures for any of the open days of the fair. Many fairgoers on Saturday believed the crowd to “be a little light for most fair Saturdays.”

Brown believed one of the highlights was selling out the Sara Evans Friday concert so quickly then configuring more seats and “selling out again in about an hour.”

The Friday crowd was so large that Brown called Bert Johnson of the Grays Harbor Raceway to see if more parking was available by using the pit area.

“Bert was so easy to work with and we were able to get another 200 cars parked for the fair,” she said.

Brown wants to thank all the sponsors and volunteers that “make the fair happen, and the fair board was amazing and we worked extremely well together.”