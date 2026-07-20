Hogan’s Corner rollover turns into dangerous situation

A Friday evening rollover accident turned dangerous after the driver refused to exit the vehicle.

Firefighters, EMS personnel, and law enforcement responding to what was initially reported as a rollover collision in Ocean Shores were met with an unexpected and dangerous situation late Friday night.

The incident was reported just after 11:20 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 109 and state Route 115 (Hogan’s Corner), where a dark-colored passenger vehicle had rolled onto its side in front of the gas station. Initial callers reported that an elderly driver was trapped inside the vehicle.

According to radio traffic, the driver repeatedly refused to exit the overturned vehicle, instead telling responders to simply roll the car back onto its wheels so he could leave.

The situation quickly escalated when a responding deputy advised over the radio that the driver had threatened a firefighter, stating he had a gun inside the vehicle and would shoot if responders approached.

Law enforcement from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office and Ocean Shores Police Department secured the scene, shutting down SR 109 at SR 115 while officers worked to safely resolve the incident. Despite repeated commands, the driver continued refusing to exit the vehicle.

At approximately 11:43 p.m., officers were able to safely remove the driver from the overturned vehicle without further incident.

WSP radio traffic indicated they were doing a warrant for blood draw for a possible driving under the influence.