Building community around stewarding the waterways that connect the harbor

Not all trash along the bank of the Chehalis River is visible. In this hidey hole near the Boone Street boat launch, Lindzie Theurer and Mike Pena remove a desk that that been brought into the site.

Earlier this year, Lindzie Theurer and Mike Pena started the Chehalis River Stewardship Project, a nonprofit with a focus on stewarding the Chehalis River watershed and creating youth education and volunteer opportunities to connect people to their river. Their most visible work is their weekly trash clean ups along the banks of the Chehalis River in Aberdeen.

There is discarded trash along the highway, on the sidewalks and in the parks. But it’s the trash along the banks of the Chehalis River as it cuts through Aberdeen that is the focus of Lindzie Theurer and Mike Pena. As founders of the Chehalis River Stewardship Project, they want to create a healthier river ecosystem, one filled black trash bag at a time.

Their picking up of trash began impromptu earlier this year one morning, on the south side of Aberdeen by the Boone Street boat launch.

“We started coming over here and just really got motivated by looking around at the land,” Theurer said. “Going to the places where people aren’t really walking to and looking at.”

Gesturing to the Boone Street boat launch area that has grass growing amongst the rocks, Theurer said, “When we first originally started stewarding this area … this was all dead.” They attributed the die-off to a large bed-like piece of trash that had been discarded on the bank. After notifying the city of Aberdeen, the city promptly came and removed the trash.

The grass isn’t the only visible change of the boat launch. Brand-new pavement had been laid down days earlier, which they noted. Since their cleanup last Saturday, there is new trash strewn around but not a volume that there had been since they started stewarding this area.

“We used to get people would dump whole things right here,” Theurer said, with Pena adding, “Yeah, they could just pull up and empty their car out.”

A blue heron is visiting again as they walk the site. “We see him every time we’re cleaning up,” said Pena. “Every time he lets himself be known.”

After months of discussion, they received permission from the landowner who owns the parcel adjacent to the boat launch to access their property and remove trash from the shoreline and consolidate it on higher ground where it won’t enter the river.

“We just recently got the keys for this [property] about two days ago,” Theurer said.

Theurer came to Grays Harbor 14 years ago, while Pena has lived his whole life, and they’ve been together for 13 years. Theurer is finishing her bachelor’s degree in sustainability through Arizona State University Online.

Though there are other organizations working throughout the Chehalis River watershed, the couple sees the Chehalis River Stewardship Project as a bridge.

“We see ourselves fitting in as stewards of the land of Grays Harbor County, being a bridge between all of the agencies so that they can work together in unison for the environment here in Grays Harbor County, for the Chehalis River,” Theurer said.

Through their walking, they find public areas that have been overlooked, such as a hidey hole created by shrubs and trees that is a short walk down from the Boone Street boat launch. Inside the hidey hole is a desk that has been wrangled through the trunks and branches. It’s a spot that they had cleaned earlier.

To the question of whether it’s discouraging to continually remove trash, Theurer replied, “No, actually, we just keep cleaning it because we know exactly how important this little tiny area is.”

Theurer and Pena turned to environmental stewardship after finding themselves being “kind of burnt out” through their work of managing beachfront rental homes. Which they still do, but during their lunch hour, after work or any extra time they have, they are out cleaning areas.

They formalized their vision into a nonprofit, finding board members and connecting with the agencies and organizations whose work impacts the Chehalis River, such as the Grays Harbor Stream Team, Coastal Interpretive Center and Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

At an Aberdeen City Council meeting, which was their very first council presentation so they were nervous, Pena and Theurer introduced the Chehalis Stewardship Project. The reaction from the city and public in attendance — “They were extremely excited; we had a huge applause,” Theurer said.

For their river cleanups, the city provides trash bags, safety vests and garbage pickers. They can also drop the bagged trash off in a city dumpster.

“We’ve seen so much enthusiasm and support from the city and just everyone in general that have come out so quickly,” she said.

Where it used to be just Theurer and Pena picking up trash throughout the day during their spare time, now there are scheduled times throughout the month where other people are joining in to help restore the Chehalis River.

Yet their focus encompasses the greater Chehalis River watershed too. This summer, through a partnership with the U.S. Forest Service, they will be found up by Lake Quinault educating people on propane tank awareness and removing left-behind tanks. And after talking with Forterra, they will be stewarding their properties in Grays Harbor too. They are also working with DNR to steward some of their property, such as Preacher’s Slough.

Among their accomplishments: removing nearly 2,000 pounds of trash, which included over 17 tires, at a DNR site near Bay City Sausage. All the removed trash is tracked in a spreadsheet and locations noted on maps, with before-and-after photos taken to document their work.

Trash may be right alongside the roadway, but “sometimes we have to walk in over a mile when we get to the [site],” said Pena.

To the inevitable question of whether the area can remain trash-free clean, one success story Pena and Theurer has seen is around Safeway in Aberdeen. They volunteered to pick up the trash, with Safeway providing the bags and disposing of the trash. People on the street stepped in to help too.

“The trash accumulation is still there, but it’s gone down a lot,” Theurer said.

Behind this trash are people, which is why they connected with the Quinault Wellness Center and Coastal Community Action Program to learn the resources that are available and to share if they come across people needing help during their cleanups.

A month ago, Theurer and Pena achieved a significant goal for the Chehalis River Stewardship Project.

“We wanted to become that physical hub here in Aberdeen, where the mouth of the Wishkah, where the Chehalis River and the Pacific Ocean [meet], where it’s so historically important for centuries,” said Theurer. “And we want it to be that physical hub where people can come in and see the Stream Team, the Conservative District and the Chehalis River Stewardship Project and learn about every single one of them and their environment and see which one they want to join.”

They now are that physical hub, through the lease of the historic building owned by John Hilliard, Jr on F Street.

“F Street was the heart of Aberdeen at one point because of this waterfront,” Theurer said.

Twice a month on Mondays, they will host an open house, where people can drop by and learn more about the Chehalis River Stewardship Project and volunteer opportunities. And soon, Theurer hopes to have a grand opening event.

After cleaning up the Boone Street boat launch, Pena and Theurer began cleaning up trash along the bank of the Chehalis River, which is a short walk from their new office. It’s another place where people aren’t walking and looking at since it’s private property. And where the trash is strewn, it’s likely to be picked up as the tide comes in.

They are aware of the history of the areas that they are stewarding: the historical boat yard where they fixed ships, where the original Lady Washington was launched and the first location of the Historical Seaport.

And on the day they got the key from Hilliard, “I look out on the river and what do you see? The blue heron flying up the river,” said Theurer. “And it’s just crazy to us. The animals, they see what you’re doing too.”

How to be involved

Chehalis River Stewardship Project will have their first official board meeting on July 21 at their office at 506 South F Street in Aberdeen.

This is their every other week community volunteer schedule but visit their Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61574334028864) for the most up-to-date dates and times.

Monday – Office Open House

6 to 10 a.m. at 506 South F Street

Stop in for coffee and donuts. Meet their team, learn about upcoming projects, ask questions, explore volunteer opportunities, and see what they’re working on.

Wednesday – Storm Drain Stewardship

5 to 8 p.m., meet at 506 South F Street

They’ll begin with a short meeting, hand out cleanup supplies and educational materials, then head out together to steward storm drains throughout our community.

Thursday – Volunteer Work Parties

5 to 8 p.m., meet at 506 South F Street

Join them as they work on restoration projects, community cleanups, habitat improvements, and other stewardship activities. Project locations will rotate throughout the Chehalis River watershed.

Saturday – Community River Cleanups

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., meet at 506 South F Street

They’ll start with a brief meeting, hand out cleanup supplies, safety equipment, and educational materials before heading together to our cleanup location along the Chehalis River.