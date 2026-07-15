Five Star Dealerships donate peanut butter and $1,550

Five Star Dealerships have officially donated 2,400 jars of peanut butter and a $1,550 check to Coastal Harvest.

Food insecurity impacts so many families right here in our local community, and this donation ensures that nutritious, high-protein food gets directly to the neighbors who need it most.

“The best part? We could not have done this without you,” the dealership stated on social media. “Every single customer who purchased a vehicle during our Peanut Butter Drive directly helped us smash our goals and give back. When you buy local, you help support local — and this achievement belongs to all of us.

“From the entire team at Five Star Dealerships, thank you for your continued support, your trust, and for helping us make a real difference in Grays Harbor.”