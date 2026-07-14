Live music continues to roll through Grays Harbor this summer

One Street Over plays the Sunset Amphitheater in Seabrook on Friday, July 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Shaun Beebe

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.

Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.

Music for Lunch

Free weekly summer concerts at Lake Sylvia State Park Legacy Pavilion

Every Wednesday in July and August from noon to 1 p.m.

Bill Leach and Sue Farrer in The Plaza

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Saturday, July 18 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Colin Gage

The Garage in Ocean Shores

Saturday, July 18 from 7 to 9 p.m.

Brian James Was Here

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Soulful country-rock with a modern sound, mixing heartfelt originals and familiar favorites that span genres and generations.

Cronin Tierney

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 17-18

Kurt Lindsay

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores

July 17-18

Joel Martin with Matt Patterson and Kaleb Baize

Harbor Books in Hoquiam

Saturday, July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.

$10-$20 suggested donation at the door

Tokefest 2026

Come join Tokeland on Saturday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a day of community, culture, great vendors, food, and good vibes. Come celebrate on the Shoalwater Bay Reservation and be a part of one of Washington’s most unique cannabis events. 21+ Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tokefest-2026-tickets-1992262826745

Salmonberry Band

Wednesday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen

Free

Olson Brothers

Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Ocean Shores Cinema

$30 in advance, $35 day of show

One Street Over

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Originally from Nashville, this AGM Hall of Fame trio delivers Yacht Rock, R&B, pop, and funk with elite musicianship and powerful vocals.

Leisure Seekers

Corks & Taps

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Friday, July 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.

That Irish Guy

Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores

July 24-25

Dain Norman and The Chrysalis Effect in The Plaza

Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores

Saturday, July 25 from 2 to 5 p.m.

Hog Wild in Ocean Shores

July 24-26

Ocean Shores Convention Center

Friday

Shades of Gray — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Mojo Attitude — 2 to 4 p.m.

I Don’t Know Band — 5 to 7 p.m.

Saturday

Iron Stallion Band — Noon to 4 p.m.

Cory Wilds Band — 5 to 7 p.m.

Quinault Beach Resort and Casino

David Young & The Interstate Kings

July 24-25

Hogwild Free Concerts

Beachside on the back patio

Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.

Non-Jovi (Bon Jovi Tribute)

Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m.

The Infinity Project (Journey Tribute)

Kevin Case

July 31 – Aug. 1

Atari Ferrari

Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook

Friday, July 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Vintage-inspired rock with ‘70s pop flair, delivering infectious riffs, tight harmonies, and a modern indie-rock edge.

Johnny the Capo

Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Stowaway Wine Bar in Pacific Beach

Tim Hadler: Strait To Branson

Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre

$25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternnoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.

The Acoutsic Johnny the Capo’s Tribute to Elvis

Friday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Corks and Taps at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores