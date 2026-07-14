Live music continues to roll through Grays Harbor this summer
Published 1:30 am Tuesday, July 14, 2026
Shaun Beebe
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Every Wednesday from 5 to 8 p.m.
Every Saturday evening from 6 to 9 p.m.
Music for Lunch
Free weekly summer concerts at Lake Sylvia State Park Legacy Pavilion
Every Wednesday in July and August from noon to 1 p.m.
Bill Leach and Sue Farrer in The Plaza
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Saturday, July 18 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Colin Gage
The Garage in Ocean Shores
Saturday, July 18 from 7 to 9 p.m.
Brian James Was Here
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Soulful country-rock with a modern sound, mixing heartfelt originals and familiar favorites that span genres and generations.
Cronin Tierney
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 17-18
Kurt Lindsay
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino in Ocean Shores
July 17-18
Joel Martin with Matt Patterson and Kaleb Baize
Harbor Books in Hoquiam
Saturday, July 18 from 6 to 8 p.m.
$10-$20 suggested donation at the door
Tokefest 2026
Come join Tokeland on Saturday, July 18 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for a day of community, culture, great vendors, food, and good vibes. Come celebrate on the Shoalwater Bay Reservation and be a part of one of Washington’s most unique cannabis events. 21+ Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/tokefest-2026-tickets-1992262826745
Salmonberry Band
Wednesday, July 22 at 6:30 p.m.
First Presbyterian Church in Aberdeen
Free
Olson Brothers
Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.
Ocean Shores Cinema
$30 in advance, $35 day of show
One Street Over
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 24 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Originally from Nashville, this AGM Hall of Fame trio delivers Yacht Rock, R&B, pop, and funk with elite musicianship and powerful vocals.
Leisure Seekers
Corks & Taps
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Friday, July 24 from 6 to 9 p.m.
That Irish Guy
Galway Bay Irish Pub in Ocean Shores
July 24-25
Dain Norman and The Chrysalis Effect in The Plaza
Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores
Saturday, July 25 from 2 to 5 p.m.
Hog Wild in Ocean Shores
July 24-26
Ocean Shores Convention Center
Friday
Shades of Gray — 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Mojo Attitude — 2 to 4 p.m.
I Don’t Know Band — 5 to 7 p.m.
Saturday
Iron Stallion Band — Noon to 4 p.m.
Cory Wilds Band — 5 to 7 p.m.
Quinault Beach Resort and Casino
David Young & The Interstate Kings
July 24-25
Hogwild Free Concerts
Beachside on the back patio
Friday, July 24 at 7 p.m.
Non-Jovi (Bon Jovi Tribute)
Saturday, July 25 at 7 p.m.
The Infinity Project (Journey Tribute)
Kevin Case
July 31 – Aug. 1
Atari Ferrari
Sunset Amphitheater — Seabrook
Friday, July 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Vintage-inspired rock with ‘70s pop flair, delivering infectious riffs, tight harmonies, and a modern indie-rock edge.
Johnny the Capo
Thursday, Aug. 6 from 5 to 7 p.m.
Stowaway Wine Bar in Pacific Beach
Tim Hadler: Strait To Branson
Sunday, Aug. 9 at 2 p.m. at the Raymond Theatre
$25 ($5 for students) at the door (credit card, cash, or check). Advance purchase is $20 ($5 for students) online at sundayafternnoonlive.org or by mail. Send a SASE and a check payable to Sunday Afternoon Live to: SAL, PO Box 964, South Bend, WA 98586; or you may email sal@reachone.com or call 360-836-4419. Tickets may also be purchased at South Bend Pharmacy and at Raymond Pharmacy, or at Alder + Co. in Raymond.
The Acoutsic Johnny the Capo’s Tribute to Elvis
Friday, Aug. 14 from 6 to 9 p.m.
Corks and Taps at Oyhut Bay Seaside Resort in Ocean Shores