Aberdeen students complete Keep a Clear Mind program

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On Monday, Aberdeen 4th and 5th graders received a certificate declaring they are Healthy Brain Champions for completing the Keep a Clear Mind program, which was put on by Harbor Strong.

Over the course of four lessons, Sharalyn Steenson, the Harbor Strong coalition coordinator with Grays Harbor County Public Health, presented lessons on alcohol prevention, tobacco, cannabis and making healthy choices.

The Keep a Clear Mind program was part of the summer school program that the kids enrolled in and is a partnership between the Aberdeen School District after-school Program and the YMCA.

“You guys are taking important steps towards protecting your growing brain and becoming a confident decision-maker, so I want you guys to keep thinking clearly, making smart choices, and believing in yourself,” said Steenson.

And to her question of “How old are you when your brain is done growing?” all the students enthusiastically gave the correct answer – 25-30.