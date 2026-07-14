Westport Maritime Museum hosts TRIO students

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The Maritime Museum hosted Grays Harbor Community College TRIO Upward Bound on Monday.

Their summer program is designed to help students prepare for the next school year, explore new interests, and meet new friends. It is an opportunity for Hoquiam High School, Raymond Jr/Sr High, and Ocosta Jr/Sr High students to experience college life.

Yesterday the students worked with experts from the Department of Health to learn about our marine environment and scientific process the DOH uses to monitor water and shellfish relating to public safety.

The Maritime Museum’s ability to coordinate and host educational programs is supported by the Grays Harbor Community Foundation.