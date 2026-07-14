Three East Grays Harbor Fire firefighters complete probationary period

Firefighter/paramedic Tyler Lundy, firefighter/EMT Spencer Coleman and firefighter/paramedic Adam Collins recently completed their probationary period with East Grays Harbor Fire and Rescue and have received their badges.

On July 11, East Grays Harbor Fire members celebrated three firefighters who recently completed their probationary period, demonstrating their commitment to serving the citizens of East County.

Firefighter/EMT Spencer Coleman, Firefighter/Paramedic Tyler Lundy, and Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Collins were officially pinned with their badges in front of family, friends, and fellow members.

Throughout their probationary period, these firefighters were evaluated on their knowledge and abilities, including apparatus and district familiarization, emergency operations, and practical firefighting skills.