Ocean Shores South Fire Station Grand Opening set for July 23

The city of Ocean Shores will hold a ribbon-cutting and traditional “push-in” ceremony for the city’s new South Fire Station on Thursday, July 23, from 2 to 4 p.m. The new facility is located at 345 Marine View Drive SW in Ocean Shores,

The event will feature free hot dogs and refreshments.

Meet firefighters, tour the new South End Fire Station, and see the equipment that will help serve the community.

This new fire station will be staffed with a Firefighter Paramedic and a Firefighter EMT, helping reduce emergency response times for residents in the south end of Ocean Shores while improving service and safety for our entire community.

Benefits of the South End Fire Station include:

Reduced response times

Lower ISO rating

Increased staffing and emergency response capabilities

The city and the Ocean Shores Fire Department look forward to celebrating “this exciting new chapter with our residents and neighbors. Come be part of the occasion.”

Additionally, the city of Ocean Shores’ Enotify system was discontinued on June 5. Residents are encouraged to sign up for the new alert and notification system. To sign up visit: https://alrt.se/u/zvXntKs5JA1