Grays Harbor County Sheriff presents lifesaving award to Deputy Benjamin Eaton

On Monday, Grays Harbor County Sheriff Darrin Wallace presided over an award ceremony in the County Commissioners Meeting Room at the County Administration Building in Montesano.

Wallace presented the prestigious lifesaving award to Deputy Benjamin Eaton for “demonstrating exceptional initiative, decisive action, and lifesaving skill during a critical incident involving a severely injured three-year-old child.”

In front of a packed house, which included the child and his family, and several members of the first responder community, Wallace said, “This is very emotional for everybody. These cases we go to, how many times do we go to these critical incidents, it just doesn’t work out for the victim. … To watch all first responders come together, it’s just amazing to watch … in this county, they just do it seamlessly.”

The award certificate described a tractor accident that took place on June 4. It read, in part, the caller reported that her young son had been run over by a tractor and was unconscious and not breathing. … Upon arrival, Deputy Eaton observed the mother performing CPR on her small child. Without hesitation, Deputy Eaton took control of the medical emergency.”

Wallace, who was on scene, said that, “Ben during this whole situation was a master in professionalism. He was coaching the kid through the whole thing. … I was very impressed with his performance during this incident.”

The sheriff also acknowledged the role of firefighters and other first responders who assisted in the lifesaving efforts, and then invited Eaton to the front of the room and read the certificate in its entirety.

After a robust round of applause, Eaton said, “More importantly than my recognition, the parents, given the circumstance, their quick action … kudos to you guys for having, in such a manic moment, to have the courage to know what needed to be done, more than me, you need more credit than that.”

After his father was invited to make remarks, the young boy, who is expected to make a full recovery, was presented a gift from the Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Deputy Association.

Wallace said it is critically important to honor first responders for their actions in the communities in which they serve.

“It’s huge, for personal reasons, we’re recognizing the important of the job they’re doing, then their families also get to see that recognition and get a sense of pride as well,” Wallace said. “It reflects really good on our department, all deputies, we all do the same job, recognizing an individual that does a great job, it’s a huge morale boost. It’s a huge win.”

Grays County Commissioner Georgia Miller took to Facebook to express her admiration for Eaton and his efforts.

“… I had the privilege of attending a recognition ceremony for Deputy Ben Eaton for his heroic actions in saving the life of a [three-year-old] child. Moments like these remind us that behind every badge is a person who has chosen a career of service, often stepping into difficult and dangerous situations on behalf of complete strangers,” Miller wrote. “Thank you, Deputy Eaton, for your quick thinking, professionalism, and commitment to protecting our community. I’m grateful not only for your actions today, but for all of the law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS, dispatchers, and first responders who answer the call whenever our community needs them. Your service does not go unnoticed, and it is deeply appreciated.”