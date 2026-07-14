Grays Harbor County coroner’s report for June 2026

During the month of June 2026 there were 64 deaths reported to the Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office. This total is more than 2025 (60), more than 2024 (58), less than 2023 (71), less than 2022 (67), and less than 2021 (84).

Fifty-seven deaths were reported as natural causes. These deaths included cardiac issues, cancers, infections, gastrointestinal diseases, and pulmonary issues. Doctors will usually sign the death certificates for these cases if the decedent has established care. If the person did not have a primary care provider however, the office will investigate these cases to determine the cause and manner of the death.

As of June 30, there have been 411 deaths reported to the coroner’s office in 2026. There were eight non-natural deaths reported for the month — one by firearm, three suspected by overdose, one by motor vehicle accident, one bicycle accident, one by fall, and one by industrial accident. Two of these cases were suspected suicides. There have been nine suicides for the year, which is slightly less than this time last year when there were 12.

There were six autopsies completed during the month of June. There have been 43 autopsies conducted as of the end of June. Grays Harbor stayed at fifth in the state per capita for overdose deaths from May 1, 2025, to May 31, 2026. The overdose deaths for that period was 38.8 per 100,000.

Overdose deaths in the state continue to drop, with a decrease of 59 cases statewide. Methamphetamine and fentanyl are still the prevalent substances. Methamphetamine has been seen in approximately 34% of cases, fentanyl has been seen in about 41% of cases, and cocaine has been seen in about 10% of the cases. These three substances are the top substances. Funding for the overdose project is scheduled to conclude in November, which will impact the tracking of overdose deaths.

Grays Harbor County Coroner’s Office investigators conducted 25 scene investigations for the month, with a total of 141 for the year. Time on scene varied from as little as two hours, to sometimes well over eight hours. In addition, many hours are spent on follow-up to many of these cases, both natural and non-natural cases. This may include attending the autopsies, following up with families, medical personnel, and law enforcement.