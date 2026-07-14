Get ready for National Night Out

Several municipalities in Grays Harbor are gearing up for National Night Out [NNO], an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie. As of press time, not every agency in Grays Harbor had announced their NNO plans.

According to the official website, National Night Out’s origins date back to 1984 and it has grown “to become a celebration beyond just front porch vigils and symbolic efforts amongst neighbors to send a message of neighborhood camaraderie. Neighborhoods across the nation began to host block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and various other community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.”

National Night Out is held annually on the first Tuesday in August, which this year falls on Aug. 4.

Aberdeen

Neighbors throughout Aberdeen will come together with local law enforcement and first responders to celebrate National Night Out — neighborhood gatherings hosted by residents, faith-based organizations, and community groups are a longtime NNO tradition. Representatives from the Aberdeen Police Department, Aberdeen Fire Department, Aberdeen Police Cadets, and Volunteers in Police Services (VIPS) will be visiting registered events across the city.

Interested in hosting a neighborhood gathering? There’s still time to get involved. For more information or to register your event, contact Ross Lampky at rlampky@aberdeenwa.gov or 360-538-4427.

Planning to close a road for your event? A road closure permit is required and must be obtained through the Aberdeen Parks and Recreation Department.

Cosmopolis

Highland Park

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Mayor Linda Springer and her husband Brian, featuring free hotdogs, music, games, and a neighborhood potluck.

If you want your neighborhood included in this event contact Ross Lampky, the Aberdeen coordinator at rlampky@aberdeenwa.gov or call the Aberdeen Police station during business hours to be added to the list.

Hoquiam

Hoquiam has been a proud participant of National Night Out for many years and the city is asking for participants to host parties in their neighborhoods again this year. National Night Out provides an opportunity for community members to get to know one another and build strong networks of communication about what is happening in the neighborhood.

All you need to do is host a block party, invite your neighbors, and get to know each other better. Hoquiam recommends inviting everyone over for a potluck or BBQ. Most block parties are from 6 to 9 p.m. and are a great way to get together and have fun.

Hoquiam public officials, police officers, firefighters and Crime Watch volunteers will drop in at each block party to visit and talk about important crime prevention and general safety tips.

National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; generate support for, and participation in local anti-crime efforts; strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back.

To sign up for a block party or to obtain more information regarding this event, contact Kassie Sikhamsouk at the Hoquiam Police Department at 360-532-0892 Ext. 104 or ksikhamsouk@cityofhoquiam.com. Please indicate when signing up if you will need barricades to shut down your street so arrangementst to have those dropped off can be made.

Hoquiam Elks Lodge — 6 to 8 p.m., FREE, refreshments, veterans services information, drug awareness program information, “hoop shoot” program, fun activities for the kids. 624 K St.

Ocean Shores

The Ocean Shores Police Department and the Ocean Shores Police Association will once again be participating in National Night Out — a celebration of community, partnership, and public safety with an evening of fun, food, activities, local resources, and opportunities to connect with your neighbors and first responders.

Ocean Shores Convention Center

5 to 7 p.m.

Free face painting

Free food

Free raffles

Bouncy house for the kids

Chalk the walk

Music and more

Community partners wanted: Are you a local organization, nonprofit, or community resource agency interested in participating? Contact Molly Nesgoda at mnesgoda@osgov.com to sign up.

Westport

Harriet Dorland Municipal Park (Westport City Park)

5:30 to 8 p.m.

Join the Westport Police Department for National Night Out 2026.

The Westport Police Department is excited to invite the community to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday, Aug. 4, from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at Westport City Park.

In addition to meeting members of the Westport Police Department, attendees will have the opportunity to connect with a growing number of community partners, public safety agencies, service organizations, and local groups that help make Westport a great place to live, work, and visit.

National Night Out is more than just an event, it’s a chance to come together as a community, strengthen trust, promote crime prevention, and celebrate the partnerships that make Westport stronger and safer.

Bring your family, invite your friends, and join for an evening of community connection, fun, and public safety awareness.