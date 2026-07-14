Fry brothers bring home Junior Olympic hardware

SUBMITTED PHOTO Ocean Shores residents (from left) Brayden, Jared and Nathan Fry brought home medals from the USATF Region 13 Junior Olympic Championships on Sunday at Juanita High School in Kirkland.

Three brothers from Ocean Shores brought home some hardware and qualified for nationals after success at the United State Track and Field Region 13 Junior Olympic Championships Wednesday through Sunday in Kirkland.

Brayden Fry (14), Jared Fry (13) and Nathan Fry (9) each punched a ticket to the Junior Olympic Nationals in Southern California with their respective performances against top athletes from Washington, Oregon and Idaho.

Competing in five events over the five-day meet, Brayden Fry qualified in the 2,000-meter steeplechase in only his second time running in the event, placing fourth with a personal-best time of 7:10.51.

Brayden also competed in the 800 (2:07.84 PB, 7th), the 1500 (4:41.78, 12th), the 3000 (10:28.51 PB, 7th) and the triple jump (10.83m PB, 13th).

Jared Fry qualified in four of the five events he competed in, winning both the pentathlon (2,433 points PB) and the triple jump (11.43m PB).

Jared placed third and fourth, respectively, to qualify in the high jump (1.65m) and javelin (39.81m PB) while also competing in the 100 hurdles (16.36, 7th).

Younger brother Nathan Fry had a new personal-best leap of three feet, nine inches (1.15m) to place fourth in the high jump and qualify for nationals. Nathan also placed in the triathlon (311 pts., 7th).

“I’m thrilled that all three boys were able to qualify at the same time,” said father and North Beach High School head coach Peter Fry. “That is a special moment for us as a family. California here we come.”

The USATF Junior Olympic National Championships are scheduled for July 27-Aug. 2 at Falcon Stadium in Norwalk, California.